Matias Marquez to Speak at the Incentive Marketing Association Summit

Buyatab Online Inc., a leader in digital gifting, will present at the Incentive Marketing Association Summit on July 24-26, taking place in Orlando, Florida. Buyatab’s founder and COO, Matias Marquez, will speak on the topic of the impact of technology on the gift card industry.

The Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) is an organization comprised of companies who are leaders in the $90 billion dollar incentive industry, helping its members become successful through education, training, research, and marketing services. The IMA Summit aims to connect and educate attendees through a series of speaker presentations, education sessions and networking activities.

This year, in addition to keynote speakers from the reigning world champion Chicago Cubs and The Walt Disney Company, the speaker sessions will include the topics of: social media; technology; consumer incentives; and other timely industry trends. Marquez, who is scheduled to speak at at 4:00pm on Tuesday, July 25, will discuss how technology is changing the gift card industry and will touch on the evolution of gift cards and what’s to come in the future.

For more information or to view the full agenda, please visit http://www.incentivemarketing.org/page/SummitHome

About Buyatab

Buyatab is a leading provider of advanced online gift card infrastructure solutions for medium- and large-sized businesses. Buyatab provides a seamless solution for gift cards to be purchased from a merchant’s online properties (website, mobile site, Facebook page, etc.) and delivered to recipients via email or text message, leveraging the rapid growth in mobile device and social media use, and with full compatibility to mobile wallets such as Apple Wallet. With clients in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia, Buyatab provides eGift Card services to merchants in a wide variety of sectors, including retail, hospitality, restaurant, shopping, hotel and others.

http://www.buyatab.com