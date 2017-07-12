Sip Wine, Save the Lives of Cats & Dogs at Kirkland Uncorked

Thousands of wine lovers raise a glass to raise money for homeless animals at Kirkland Uncorked (http://www.KirklandUncorked.com), July 14th, 15th and 16th. The 11th annual summer wine festival, featuring 70 Washington wines, local food, and more benefits Woodinville’s Homeward Pet Adoption Center, one of the state’s leading non-profit, no-kill animal shelters.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting Homeward Pet Adoption Center through Kirkland Uncorked,” says Phil Megenhardt, president of Bold Hat Productions and the wine festival. “They are doing amazing, life-changing work for so many animals and local families. It’s fun to offer an event for guests to ‘Drink for a Cause’ and support a great organization.”

Homeward Pet (http://www.homewardpet.org) has matched over 28,000 animals with loving families since being founded in 1990. Its mission is to give homeless animals a second chance through rescue, shelter and adoption programs. With more than 350 volunteers, every cat and dog that comes to Homeward Pet receives an abundance of love, attention and care. For some animals that is more than they have ever known.

“We are thrilled to be part of Kirkland Uncorked again this year,” says Homeward Pet Executive Director Gary Rubin. “As a long-time resident of Kirkland, I know firsthand how passionate this community is about their pets and we are honored to highlight our mission through such an extraordinary event. The partnership that we have with Kirkland Uncorked has resulted in over $40,000 for the homeless cats and dogs in our care and the exposure we receive from this one weekend is unmatched.”

Many of the state’s top wineries share their best varietals during the three-day event, held along the Lake Washington shore in scenic Marina Park. Reds, Whites and Craft Brews will be available to refresh every palette. Plus, guests can enjoy samples from Eastside restaurants, a Friday Burger Brawl and Saturday Food Truck Feast.



Kirkland Uncorked is split into two parts, a 21+ Tasting Garden and an all ages Craft Market. The Tasting Garden features sampling of 70 Washington wines, live music, restaurant tastings, beer tent, summer cocktail and more. The Craft Market features a Boat Show, the Uncorked Craft Market, the CityDog Magazine Dog Modeling Contest, and a Saturday Food Truck Feast.