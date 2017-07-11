Medical Solutions Reveals New MSP Website

“This new website builds upon our mission and provides potential and current hospital Clients with the resources and information they need to be successful in today’s rapidly changing industry," says Tremblay

Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest travel nurse companies, is pleased to announce the launch of its managed service provider’s new website at http://www.mspl.us.

Since 2012, Medical Solutions Plus, the managed service provider division of Medical Solutions, has offered healthcare facilities customizable staffing solutions to help optimize their contingency workforce.

The new website provides an in-depth look at MSP’s strategic workforce solutions. It also offers hospital leaders MSP Client testimonials, healthcare staffing articles, and resources, including a staffing assessment tool.

Medical Solutions’ Chief Operating Officer Joel Tremblay believes the new website speaks to the company’s service-driven mission.

“Medical Solutions is committed to ‘Service That Inspires,’” says Tremblay. “This new website builds upon our mission and provides potential and current hospital Clients with the resources and information they need to be successful in today’s rapidly changing industry.”

Chase Farmer, director of the Medical Solutions Plus division, agrees.

“The new site highlights our team’s ability to rapidly fill open positions with quality healthcare professionals in the most cost-effective manner possible,” says Farmer. “As a true staffing partner, we strongly believe our hospital Clients deserve flexible workforce solutions that focus on quality and cost management.”

To learn more about Medical Solutions Plus and its sustainable workforce solutions, visit http://www.mspl.us.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS: Medical Solutions L.L.C. is a healthcare staffing firm that specializes in placing registered nurses in temporary travel assignments throughout the nation. The company is one of the largest Travel Nurse staffing agencies in the United States, with locations in Omaha, San Diego, Cincinnati, and Tupelo, MS. Medical Solutions was one of the first Travel Nursing and Allied Healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. Medical Solutions was named one of Modern Healthcare’s 2016 “Best Places to Work in Healthcare,” named among Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2016 “Best Staffing Firms to Work For,” has been named nine times to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, and its flagship Omaha office won the 2014 Better Business Bureau Integrity Award. A nationwide network of qualified healthcare providers allows Medical Solutions to help its client hospitals continue to provide excellent patient care amidst a nursing shortage. Medical Solutions has contracts with 2,200+ client hospitals nationwide and is one of the fastest-growing companies in the Travel Nursing industry. Visit MedicalSolutions.com to learn more.