Adventure Joe Sets New Standard

Montrose Travel, a division of CTM (ASX:CTD), a $4 Billion global travel powerhouse and nationally recognized Top 12 Travel Management Company, has won TravelAge West’s 2017 Trendsetter Award for Best Targeted Marketing.

TravelAge West’s annual WAVE Awards, a prestigious, black-tie event attended by industry executives and professionals alike, recognizes top travel suppliers in nearly 75 categories ranging from hotel and cruise line, to tour operator and destination. Among the many awards presented throughout the evening are the Trendsetter Awards, given to travel agents and agencies who have excelled in one of four areas: Best Use of Social Media, Upward Bound Rock Star Agent Under 40, Best Group Booking Sales Effort and Best Targeting Marketing Idea. Each Trendsetter Award is sponsored by an industry-leading travel supplier who actively supports the travel agent community and wishes to honor those standing out from the pack. Two finalists in each category are invited to and recognized at the WAVE Awards.

Entries for this year’s Trendsetter Awards were reviewed and voted on by the sponsors and editorial staff of TravelAge West. They were presented at the WAVE Awards ceremony held the evening of June 15th at The Ritz-Carlton in Marina Del Rey, where Montrose Travel proudly took home the win for their creative Adventure Joe campaign.

This multi-faceted, innovative campaign highlighted cruise travel during the 2017 peak booking season, and included a beautiful direct mail piece, a supplier-funded sweepstakes component, and sophisticated online personalization and gamification in the form of a digital “scavenger hunt” – all featuring a fun, animated “Adventure Joe” character.

The campaign engaged thousands of clients nationwide -- garnering over 35,000 impressions -- with a 50% opt-in rate to receive future special offer emails and bulletins. Montrose Travel’s efforts resulted in a 31.1% year-over-year increase in cruise bookings during the campaign period alone with increases as high as 117% year-over-year for cruise lines who participated in the campaign itself.

“I am incredibly proud of my team and their hard work,” says Chris Martin, Director of Marketing & Application Development at Montrose Travel. “The creativity and innovation they employed payed off and this award is a true testament to their impact within the company.”

This is the first Trendsetter Award for Montrose Travel since expanding their marketing efforts to encompass CTM’s North America brand, Allure Travel by CTM, and their second marketing-related Trendsetter win in the last four years.

About Montrose Travel - Celebrating 60 years in business, family-operated Montrose Travel has grown a small local travel agency into a Top 30 Travel Management Company and a Top 5 Host Agency nationwide. Montrose Travel provides the highest quality services with complete vacation, corporate, loyalty and group travel management solutions for its clients and independent travel professionals. Learn more about its leisure division at http://www.MontroseTravel.com | 1-800-MONTROSE (666-8767); its corporate division at http://www.MontroseCorporateTravel.com | 1-800-766-4687; and its hosting division for independent travel professionals at http://www.MTravel.com | 1-800-870-5799.