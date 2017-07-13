Ultralox Logo Edward Peterson, VP of Sales and Marketing states “Ted’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the UltraLox family.

Headquartered in Eagan, MN, UltraLox™ is proud to announce the addition of Ted Willoughby to the UltraLox™ team. Ted joins UltraLox™ as the Western US Division Vice President of Sales to continue recent success providing railing & fencing solutions business to many of the top companies in USA.

About Ted Willoughby

Ted comes with a wealth of experience within the Industry. Ted’s time at Milgard Mfg. & Ferche Millwork. Ted was instrumental in acquiring numerous large National accounts & projects.

"I love the UltraLox advantage and solution offered by UltraLox and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive product and service suite. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality service." said Willoughby

Edward Peterson, VP of Sales and Marketing states, “Ted’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the UltraLox family. We view Ted’s appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry.”

About UltraLox

UltraLox™ is expanding its dealer base of progressive Lumber & Builder Material Suppliers throughout the United States and Canada.

The UltraLox™ combination of efficiency and quality has proved to be a winning formula for UltraLox™ partners. As builders and suppliers become aware of the UltraLox™ potential and witness the success of UltraLox™ partner's, interest and demand for this innovative technology continues to increase rapidly throughout North America.

The long-term success of each UltraLox customer is of primary importance to UltraLox. Builders and suppliers who work with UltraLox™ experience an exceptional level of support. This goes beyond traditional customer service; essentially, companies who work with UltraLox become part of a strong and supportive network focused on helping them to achieve maximum profitability and business growth.