Ted Willoughby Joins UltraLox™ As The Western U.S. Division Vice President of Sales

UltraLox™ Inc. Announced today that Ted Willoughby has joined the company as the Western US Division Vice President of Sales. In this role, Ted will further develop the growing portfolio of regional and national accounts.

Eagan, MN (PRWEB)

Headquartered in Eagan, MN, UltraLox™ is proud to announce the addition of Ted Willoughby to the UltraLox™ team. Ted joins UltraLox™ as the Western US Division Vice President of Sales to continue recent success providing railing & fencing solutions business to many of the top companies in USA.

About Ted Willoughby

Ted comes with a wealth of experience within the Industry. Ted’s time at Milgard Mfg. & Ferche Millwork. Ted was instrumental in acquiring numerous large National accounts & projects.

"I love the UltraLox advantage and solution offered by UltraLox and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive product and service suite. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality service." said Willoughby

Edward Peterson, VP of Sales and Marketing states, “Ted’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the UltraLox family. We view Ted’s appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry.”

About UltraLox

UltraLox™ is expanding its dealer base of progressive Lumber & Builder Material Suppliers throughout the United States and Canada.

The UltraLox™ combination of efficiency and quality has proved to be a winning formula for UltraLox™ partners. As builders and suppliers become aware of the UltraLox™ potential and witness the success of UltraLox™ partner's, interest and demand for this innovative technology continues to increase rapidly throughout North America.

The long-term success of each UltraLox customer is of primary importance to UltraLox. Builders and suppliers who work with UltraLox™ experience an exceptional level of support. This goes beyond traditional customer service; essentially, companies who work with UltraLox become part of a strong and supportive network focused on helping them to achieve maximum profitability and business growth.

