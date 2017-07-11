Laplink Releases Laplink Syspectr: Remote Management Software for PCs

...With Laplink Syspectr, we are bringing an all-new approach to empower both IT professionals and home network managers alike.

Laplink Software, Inc. today announced the release of its newest software Laplink Syspectr, an innovative cloud-based application that allows for in-depth monitoring and management of multiple Windows PCs and servers.

“For over 30 years, Laplink Software has been providing PC management software,” shared Thomas Koll, Laplink’s CEO. “In fact, for many years, Laplink has been synonymous with PC management and data migration. With PCmover, we are the global leader in PC migration software. And now, with Laplink Syspectr, we are bringing an all-new approach to empower both IT professionals and home network managers alike.”

IT Management in the Cloud

Laplink Syspectr, derived from 'system inspector', enables IT managers to spot PC and Windows problems before they cause any damage. Through a modern and easy-to-use web interface managers have access to full information about their systems, not only from their PC but also via smartphones or tablets and from anywhere in the world. They can do this even when the PC being monitored is turned off. On request Laplink Syspectr will notify managers immediately by e-mail of live events occurring on their machines and provide the means to solve any issues with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Install and Setup in less than five minutes

Using Laplink Syspectr couldn’t be easier: once an account is set up then any number of computers can be monitored remotely. Just a one-time installation of a small software pack is required which occurs fully in the background. After that the manager can configure an impressive array of settings and monitor events on their systems, all over a simple web interface.

Comprehensive Syspectr monitoring features

“We knew that for Syspectr to be an effective monitoring application, it needed to be comprehensive in its scope, so we made sure to include as many features as possible,” emphasized Koll. “Each individual company or network manager can use some or all of these features as fit their needs.”

“Of particular importance for IT professionals,” Koll continued, “Laplink Syspectr supports Windows servers, as well as physical and virtual Windows systems. Some in IT management may have considered Microsoft Intune, but this software does not support Windows servers. Nor does Intune support PowerShell scripts or provide a disk cleanup function, both of which are included in Laplink Syspectr.”

Other numerous Syspectr features include:



Online Status: Monitors the condition of all systems and reports sudden shutdowns.

Hardware Inventory: Shows at a glance all important Windows components.

Operating System: Informs the manager which operating system and version is installed.

Windows Security: Is a guest account still active or a User Account Control (UAC) turned off? Potential security gaps are spotted immediately and the manager can remotely address any problems.

Windows Firewall: Should the Windows Firewall be turned off, the manager is notified and can respond immediately and turn it on remotely.

Antivirus Software: Syspectr monitors antivirus programs ensuring they are up-to-date and activated to prevent possible attacks.

Hard Disks and SSDs: Review entire storage volumes such as hard disks or Solid State Drives. The manager can define at which point remaining storage space should be identified as critical.

Process Monitor: The manager is informed as soon as a process begins or ends, which also allows for monitoring Windows services.

Hard Disk Health: With proprietary DriveLED technology, various S.M.A.R.T. values in storage volumes are monitored and the manager will be notified in advance of approaching problems.

Logging: All events are logged and displayed in a process log in Syspectr so the manager can always review what happened, and when.

Remote Console: Open a command line on the remote PC to quickly check privileges or to help the user with any issues.

Remote Desktop: Connect remotely to the monitored system using any current web browser, with no additional software or plug-ins needed. Security is ensured with encrypted communication and two factor authentication.

Managed Services: Syspectr can be used to provide IT monitoring to clients as a service, with Syspectr rolled out onto clients’ machines.

Availability and More Information

A free 30 day trial of Laplink Syspectr is available at http://www.laplink.com/syspectr. A five PC license can be purchased for $180 per year, with additional tiers at 25, 50, and 50+ PCs. Additional product information can also be found at this webpage.

About Laplink Software, Inc.

For over 30 years, Laplink has been the leader in consumer and enterprise software for Windows migration and refresh projects, disk imaging, file synchronization and more. The privately-held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

