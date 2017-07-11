Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena Storm Gstaad with a Win

Phil and Nick continue to defy Father Time! They are great players, amazing fathers, incredible role models for any young athlete and two of the most marketable athletes in the world. - Evan Morgenstein

Beach volleyball stars Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena put on a golden performance at this weekend’s FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour stop in Gstaad, Switzerland. The American duo defeated Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak of Poland in straight sets on Sunday to bring home the Gold Medal. Already with wins on the AVP Tour and FIVB World Tour in 2017, Phil and Nick have proved they still have plenty of gas left in the tank to outmatch the world’s best competition.

At 37, both Dalhausser and Lucena are older than most of the teams they compete against each week. Yet that hasn’t stopped them from outworking their competition in the gym and when it counts in tournament play.

“Phil and Nick continue to defy Father Time! Everyone that writes them off as too old or over the hill are dead wrong,” said PMG Sports President & CEO Evan Morgenstein. “I’m here to tell you they are the best in the world and Phil Dalhausser is one of the greatest players to ever step on the beach. They are great players, amazing fathers and incredible role models for any young athlete.”

Dalhausser and Lucena are truly a win-win for major brand partnerships and corporate endorsements. Aside from their proven success on the sand, they have a unique positioning in the marketplace as Olympic heroes with an approachable, “regular-guy” attitude. This duo appeals to audiences young and old as role models for up-and-coming volleyball players and as proud fathers who can connect with people on a personal level. Their current corporate partners include Red Bull, ROX Volleyball and RAPIDFORCE.

To discuss potential sponsorship opportunities and activations with Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, please contact Evan Morgenstein at evan(at)pmgsports.com or call (919) 332-0584. For media inquiries, please contact Matt Uberseder at matt(at)pmgsport.com or call (919) 459-5428.

About PMG Sports

PMG Sports is an elite sports marketing agency with the goal to create a space in the industry that is completely unique through superior creativity and innovation. PMG Sports has set out to provide each of its clients with the same level of professional representation and service. Additionally, PMG Sports is an industry leader in providing corporate consulting services and treats each client, whether an athlete or corporation, with an added personal touch. For more information, visit our website at http://www.pmgsports.com.