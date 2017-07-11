AmoreBeds.com Luxury Mattresses We’ve been looking at the open-cell memory foam for a while now and feel the technology has developed to a point where it poses significant comfort and heat dispersing advantages.

Continuing to set the trend in mattress innovation, Amore Beds today announced the addition of open-cell memory foam to their world class mattress. Infused with natural graphite, open-cell memory foam sets a new standard in heat dispersion and pressure relief, providing customers with their most comfortable sleep yet.

Amore Beds founder Todd Summerville is impressed with the new technology- “We’ve been looking at the open-cell memory foam for a while now and feel the technology has developed to a point where it poses significant comfort and heat dispersing advantages. The new material pairs perfectly with our New Zealand GOTS wool which in itself provides excellent thermo-regulation and natural flame retardant properties.”

Heat Dispersion

The new open-cell memory foam material is infused with graphite- a natural mineral with superior thermo-regulating properties. Rather than simply wicking away heat from the mattress, the graphite infused foam actually dissipates heat, resulting in a more comfortable nights’ sleep. The ultra-high quality of this carbon-based graphite material adds to the overall durability of the mattress which allows Amore Beds to offer their 20-year warranty.

Comfort

The open-cell structure of the new memory foam improves overall comfort greatly. 4 inches of optimized foam helps to adjust to the individual contours of your body and assists in proper spinal alignment during the night. This results in a reduction of tossing and turning and the elimination of motion transfer.

Competitively Priced

The new open-cell memory foam technology is tied to Amore Beds' commitment to producing a world class mattress without the expensive price tag that is often associated with mattresses from physical stores or other online retailers. The outstanding Amore Beds mattress is available in a full range of sizes, from twin (starting at $475) through to California King (starting at $1,025).

The upgraded mattress is now available via Amore Beds’ online store. Amore Beds offers a 100-day trial on all mattress, free delivery, a 20-year warranty and 0% APR financing. For complete information on the open-cell, graphite infused memory foam mattress, visit Amore Beds’ newly redesigned website at amorebeds.com

ABOUT AMORE BEDS

Committed to providing individuals with their best nights sleep for the rest of their lives, Amore Beds has championed mattress innovation to become one of America’s most respected mattress providers. Operating out of Chicago IL, Amore Beds' game changing duel-firmness mattress has been voted best in class by consumers across the country and is currently benefiting thousands of people across all 50 states. With over 60 years' combined mattress manufacturing experience and a commitment to quality materials such as organic GOTS wool, copper-infused fabric and open-cell, graphite infused memory foam, customers can be assured that they’re sleeping on the best. Amore Beds offers free delivery nationwide, a 100-night trial, 20-year warranty and 0% APR financing for consumers nationwide.