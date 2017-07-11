Kerastem UK Hair Growth Data Published

We are very pleased with the clinical outcomes of our hair regeneration study, as they represent this procedure is safe and that results that are on par or better than those of traditional medical approaches--Dr. David Perez-Meza

Kerastem, the leader in cell-based approaches to hair growth, announced today that clinical data utilizing the Kerastem therapy for the treatment of female and male patterned baldness (genetic alopecia) was published in the peer reviewed Journal of Stem Cells and Cloning (Stem Cells and Cloning: Advances and Applications 2017, 10:1-10--https://doi.org/10.2147/SCCAA.S131431). The authors reported that all six (100%) subjects receiving Kerastem Therapy had an increase from baseline hair counts at 6 months, with initial results as early as 6 weeks. The investigators performed a single scalp injection of Kerastem Cell Therapy in 9 healthy hair loss patients, and a total of 6 patients were followed for a period of 6 months.

The authors reported a mean increase of 31 hairs per cm2 of scalp at 24 weeks compared to baseline, corresponding to a 23% increase (p = 0.017). Kerastem Therapy subjects saw up to a 53% increase in the number of hairs at 6 months. According to lead investigator Dr. David Perez-Meza, “We are very pleased with the clinical outcomes of our hair regeneration study, as they represent this procedure is safe and that results that are on par or better than those of traditional medical approaches to hair loss.”

US PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL ENROLLED (STYLE)

The Kerastem therapy is based on the emerging science that adipose (fat) plays an important role in the normal hair growth cycle. The clinical approach utilizes purified adipose combined with stem and regenerative cells to deliver cell enriched tissue to the affected scalp. According to Dr. Eric Daniels, Chief Medical Officer of Kerastem, “Fat and fat derived cells are now appreciated as a dynamic, and vital participant in the normal cycle of hair growth. This data set from the United Kingdom further supports this position and we look forward to releasing top-line 24-week data from our fully enrolled STYLE trial later this year.” Outside of the United States, the company is actively involved in market development, with Kerastem therapy currently being offered at a number of clinics in Europe & Japan. To learn more about Kerastem or the STYLE Clinical Trial, please visit http://www.kerastem.com.

ANDROGENETIC ALOPECIA MARKET SIZE

Hair loss affects more than 21 million women and 40 million men in the United States alone. The global hair loss market is valued at more than $7 Billion and currently has limited options for women and men with early hair loss.

Kerastem is a leader in the development and commercialization of cell-based approaches to hair growth. The private company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bimini Technologies. The Bimini portfolio also includes Puregraft, the world’s leading fat transfer solution.

