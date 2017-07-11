"With the continued growth of mobile and cloud technologies, globalization, and competition for skilled job candidates, remote work is only going to become a more mainstream way to work.," said Sara Sutton Fell, CEO & Founder of Remote.co

July 11, 2017—On its second anniversary, Remote.co, the definitive resource for companies, entrepreneurs, and freelancers interested in or already embracing remote work, is proud to announce that 122 remote companies, representing more than 23,500 remote workers, have shared their insights and best practices for using remote work practices successfully. To demonstrate the various industries and sizes that offer remote jobs and embrace remote work, Remote.co has highlighted 15 interesting remote jobs hiring now.

“Telecommuting in the U.S. increased 115 percent between 2005 and 2015, and it shows no signs of slowing down,” said Sara Sutton Fell, Founder/CEO of Remote.co and FlexJobs. “I founded Remote.co as a resource to help companies learn from each other, efficiently evaluate different approaches, and more effectively integrate remote work into their business models. With the continued growth of mobile and cloud technologies, globalization, and competition for skilled job candidates, remote work is only going to become a more mainstream way to work. I’m thrilled that Remote.co has become a go-to place for both companies and individuals looking to find answers to their remote work questions,” Sutton Fell concluded.

Since launching two years ago, Remote.co has grown to include:

Company Q&As: 122 companies, representing over 23,500 remote team members, have answered questions about issues relevant in a virtual environment.The most popular question on Remote.co is currently "How do you manage productivity of remote workers?"

Blog: 300+ articles published in four main categories--the benefits of going remote; build remote teams; how to manage remotely; and how to work remotely.

Remote Job Listings: A collection of top quality, curated remote jobs posted across 14 remote job categories.

Remote Workers Q&A: 35 remote workers have answered a variety of questions regarding insights, tips, and tools from their remote careers and, often, digital nomad lives.

Mobile Minds: Remote.co is dedicated to exploring and advancing remote work globally. To that end, Remote.co is proud to host a white paper from the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Migration detailing the benefits of, and challenges associated with, cross-border remote hiring.

The following jobs are fully remote, represent a variety of career levels and industries, are available for people located either anywhere in the United States or anywhere in the world (a.k.a. they are not state-specific), require minimal travel and were currently hiring as of July 10, 2017.

1. Client Services Director at R.R. Donnelley

2. Clinical Trial Leader at Planet Pharma

3. Contract Listing Photographer at Airbnb

4. Creative Director, Design Lead at Great Minds

5. Credentialed Tax Expert at Intuit

6. Development Director at Medic Mobile

7. Field Recruiter at Nielsen

8. Manager, Virtual Programs at Amazon

9. Principal Biostatistician at Chiltern

10. Recipe Writer at Wide Open Media Group

11. Registered Dietician at Fit4D

12. RN Care Manager at Humana

13. Spanish Interpreters at LanguageLine Solutions

14. Virtual Teaching Assistant at StudySoup

15. Voice Over Artist at Study.com

As a leading resource in this space, Remote.co will be a host of the second annual TRaD* Works Forum (*Telecommuting, Remote, and Distributed) this September in Washington, D.C., where leaders from Dell, Microsoft, Xerox, ADP, Teletech, Johns Hopkins, and others will gather to discuss how companies can leverage the growing remote work trend.

For more information, please visit https://remote.co/15-interesting-remote-jobs-for-remote-cos-2nd-anniversary or contact Kathy Gardner at kgardner(at)flexjobs(dot)com.

About Remote.co

Remote.co is the definitive remote work resource. Designed specifically for professionals and companies interested in or already embracing remote work, Remote.co is the leading space for innovative conversations around remote work.