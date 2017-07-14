Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) sponsors the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjustors (FAPIA) 2017 Silver Conference May 21-24. VCGFL sponsorships included: Fishing Tournament Gold Sponsor, Cocktail Party Sponsor, Buffet Sponsor, and Luncheon Sponsor. VCGFL staff also exhibited at the conference. 2017 FAPIA Silver Conference attendees included over 350 insurance restoration professionals, contractors, suppliers, attorneys, public adjusters, sponsors and guests at the Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key, Fla. The event included educational courses and demonstrations of some of the latest, state of the art insurance claim related products and services. The event also included networking opportunities for industry professionals to connect and engage on recent trends and resources. Fishing tournament proceeds benefit Public Adjusters for the Insuring Public Political Committee.

“We support and appreciate the efforts of FAPIA. We had a great time celebrating their 25th anniversary. FAPIA is an organization that is truly dedicated to improving the insurance advocacy for policyholders,” says Stephen Shanton, president of Venture Construction Group of Florida.

Headquartered in Miami, FAPIA launched 25 years ago in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, one of the most destructive natural disasters in the country’s history. FAPIA has grown from a small group of insurance professionals to the largest state association of public insurance adjusters in the country. The organization is known as the “gold standard” of state public adjuster associations.

“It was great to have the professionals at Venture Construction Group of Florida at our Silver Anniversary Conference. We appreciate the support and are very happy that they were able to help us celebrate this important milestone in our associations history,” says FAPIA president, Don Phillips.

VCGFL kicked off the conference by hosting a half day Fishing Tournament at Hawks Cay Resort on May 21. The day’s festivities included fishing tournament, lunch, award ceremony and dinner. Charter vessels included all equipment, bait and tackle, as well as coolers with ice; with each boat containing 6 anglers. VCGFL also sponsored other events including Cocktail Reception, brunch, and luncheon.

With 20 years of experience specializing in residential and commercial insurance restoration projects and emergency storm damage repairs throughout the state of Florida, VCGFL is committed to excellence in education, accreditations, and innovative and advanced customer service. Since 1998, VCGFL provides property owners with construction, renovation, and restoration services.

Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is a leader in residential and commercial construction, roofing, renovations, restoration, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout the state of Florida. VCGFL is a full-service general contractor and assists residential and commercial property owners with construction and restoration needs. With offices in Boca Raton, Ft. Myers, Orlando, Stuart, and Tampa, VCGFL is committed to operational excellence and exceptional customer service throughout central and south Florida. VCGFL takes care of the details every step of the way including roofing, siding, windows, drywall, flooring, paint, gutters to rebuilding properties after major storm events from hurricanes, tornadoes, and hailstorms. VCGFL is an exclusive certified National Storm Damage Center Preferred Contractor, a Platinum Preferred Certified Contractor with the National Insurance Restoration Council, a Windstorm Insurance Network WIND Certified Umpire®, WIND Certified Appraiser®, WIND Certified Fellow®, a member of the United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, member of the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association (FRSA), and proud recipient of 2017 FRSA S.T.A.R. (Spotlight Trophy for the Advancement of Roofing) Awards in Sustainability and Community Service. VCGFL credentials have been vetted and screened through independent third party Global Risk Management Solutions. Founded in 1998, VCGFL services commercial and residential properties throughout the state. For more information call 866-459-8351 or visit us online at http://www.vcgfl.com.

Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (FAPIA) was founded in 1992 to protect residential and business policyholders in the wake of devastating Hurricane Andrew in South Florida. Today, FAPIA consists of nearly 400 members who are committed to ensuring homeowners who suffer an insured loss receive full and fair compensation from their insurance carriers. FAPIA members are located throughout the state and commit to a strict code of ethics as well as continuing education requirements to ensure policyholders receive the best representation. FAPIA consists of licensed insurance professionals who use their expertise to advocate for the consumer. The association is working to grow and enhance the industry by improving laws and regulations that govern public adjusters and their services to policyholders. For more information, visit http://www.fapia.net.

