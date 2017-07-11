Gene’s Lock and Key of Orange County, California is now providing mobile lock and key services in South Orange County. The area covered runs from San Clemente to Irvine, and surrounding areas in the southern part of the County. Gene’s Lock and Key is locally owned and firm owner Gene and his team are licensed and insured and are skilled in all aspects of lock repair and installation.

The company is now bringing its services to the San Clemente-Irvine corridor, and like in other part of the County, Gene’s Lock and Key will offer services to homeowners, auto dealerships and business owners. The Gene’s team will travel to the client and handle everything from a simple re-key to an emergency lock out.

The services offered to clients in the San Clemente-Irvine area are the same as the company is known for and include, lockouts, locks re-keyed, master key systems, lock repairs, deadbolt installations, Baldwin repairs, Emtek repairs, electronic keyless locks, break-in repairs, multi-point lock repairs, slider door locks, mailbox locks, safes opened and safe combo changes.

Gene’s Lock and Key opened in 2000 and specializes in opening locks, repairing damaged locks, installing new locks, creating master key systems and re-keying existing locks. The company services clients in San Clemente, Irvine, Capistrano Beach, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Niguel, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Mission Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods and Lake Forest

More information about the company and the new mobile lock and key services is available at http://www.geneslockandkey.com. Company representatives can also be reached at 949.496.3464 or 562.493.7043.

###