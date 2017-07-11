“Cyber risk has become a fact of life for every organisation in today’s connected world,” said Anthony Hess, Head of Incident Response at CFC

CFC Underwriting has partnered with CyberScout™, identity management and data theft service experts, to offer innovative, best-in-class cyber support services to its customers internationally.

“Cyber risk has become a fact of life for every organisation in today’s connected world,” said Anthony Hess, Head of Incident Response at CFC. “As cyber crime becomes more complex and sophisticated, partner network providers like CyberScout can round out in-house capabilities with their own expertise, and can offer innovative, high-quality services on a global scale.”

CyberScout provides CFC customers with help in three areas: identity theft remediation, consumer notification and cyber fraud monitoring. CFC customers now have the option of direct access to CyberScout’s highly experienced fraud specialists. In annual customer surveys, CyberScout earns 99% satisfaction ratings, year after year. These services complement CFC’s offerings which include a wide range of internal and partner-provided risk management services focused on the cyber risks faced by their insureds. CFC also features an in-house incident response team, activated by an award winning cyber incident response app 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“With this partnership, CyberScout looks forward to collaborating with CFC Underwriting and its underwriters in the London Market,” said Tom Spier, CyberScout’s International Director of Business Development. “Already CyberScout offers its services to millions of consumers in partnership with 16 of the top 20 U.S. property and casualty insurance carriers, and six of the top seven Canadian insurers, as well as global Lloyd’s Syndicates.”

Additional information on CFC’s commercial insurance and service offerings can be found at http://www.cfcunderwriting.com

About CyberScout

As the industry leader for over 13 years, CyberScout has been setting the gold standard for identity and data defence services – from proactive protection and education, to successful resolution. Formerly IDT911, CyberScout combines boots-on-the-ground experience with high-touch personal service to help commercial clients and individuals minimize risk and maximize recovery. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Providence, Rhode Island, CyberScout has North American operation centers in Phoenix, Arizona, and Montreal, Canada, and in Galway, Ireland, serving Europe. To learn more, visit http://www.cyberscout.com.

About CFC

CFC Underwriting is an award winning Lloyd’s MGA specialising in developing and distributing cutting edge insurance products for niche markets. Based in London, CFC has clients in over 60 countries and is backed by 32 Lloyd’s Syndicates. CFC’s numerous awards include being voted Cyber Risk Insurer of the Year at the 2017 Advisen Cyber Risk Awards. CFC was named Digital/Cyber Risk Insurance Provider of the Year and Overall Winner at the 2016 Commercial Insurance Awards and MGA of the Year at both the Insurance Insider Honours 2016 and Insurance Times Awards 2016. The business won the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2013. Earlier awards include being named MGA of the Year at the 2012 Insurance Times Awards, Underwriting Team of the Year at the 2011 London Market Awards and Underwriter of the Year at the 2010 British Insurance Awards.

