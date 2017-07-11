DataBank Announces Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

Justin Puccio - EVP of Corporate Development, DataBank, Ltd. With our goal of continued growth and expansion through strategic initiatives, Justin will be instrumental in helping us evaluate and execute new M&A opportunities...

DataBank, Ltd., a Digital Bridge portfolio company and leading provider of business solutions for data center, cloud, interconnectivity, and managed services, announced today that Justin Puccio has joined the company’s senior leadership team as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Puccio will lead DataBank’s growth strategy in new and existing markets and run the company’s acquisition efforts.

“We are very excited to have someone of Justin’s caliber join the team,” said Raul K. Martynek, DataBank’s CEO. “With our goal of continued growth and expansion through strategic initiatives, Justin will be instrumental in helping us evaluate and execute new M&A opportunities.”

“Joining the DataBank team is a great honor,” said Mr. Puccio. “With an existing fleet of high-quality data centers, a very supportive Board, and access to capital, the DataBank platform presents an ideal opportunity to expand well beyond the current footprint, bringing our mission-critical solutions to new markets and expanding our cloud capabilities via acquisitions.”

Mr. Puccio has a twenty year track-record of industry accomplishments. Prior to joining DataBank, Mr. Puccio served as a Director for Signal Hill, a tech-focused investment bank where he helped launch the internet infrastructure practice and managed several successful prominent industry transactions. Before Signal Hill, Mr. Puccio served as President and Founder of Satori Networks, Inc., a telecommunications research firm specializing in consulting services, industry research, and complex network builds. Mr. Puccio also possesses diverse expertise in wholesale and enterprise technology applications, carrier relations, and corporate management, which stems from his roles in regional executive management at OnFiber Communications and Eureka Networks, and sales with Level 3 and MCI. Mr. Puccio graduated from Middlebury College.

To learn more about DataBank company management, top-tier data center facilities and service solutions please visit the company site at http://www.databank.com.

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications and infrastructure. DataBank’s managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit http://www.databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

About Digital Bridge Holdings

Founded in 2013 by Marc C. Ganzi and Ben Jenkins, Digital Bridge is focused on the ownership, investment and active management of companies in the mobile and internet infrastructure sector. Since inception, Digital Bridge has raised over $6.5 billion of debt and equity capital used to acquire and invest in the development of communications infrastructure businesses, including DataBank, Vantage Data Centers, ExteNet, Vertical Bridge, Andean Tower Partners, and Mexico Tower Partners.

