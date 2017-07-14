Attendees of the Grand Tasting at the 2017 New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (NOWFE) enjoyed custom imprinted MingleEasy plates during the event and “mingled easy” with over 1000 domestic and international wines alongside delicious foods served by over seventy-five of New Orleans’ finest chefs and purveyors.

Bob Wendling, president of Mingle Easy, LLC, said, “As a fan of the city of New Orleans and its delicious food, wine and atmosphere, I’ve attended the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience multiple times, and I understand the significance of the event.”

He continued, “as our first major event since acquiring Mingle Easy, I couldn't be happier with the organizers and the positive feedback we received.”

Mingle Easy supplied 2300 plates for the exclusive Grand Tasting event, custom printed with a design to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of NOWFE that read, “25 Years of Cheers.”

“The plates were a hit,” said Cate Ferguson, Operations Manager at New Orleans Convention Company, Inc. (NOCCI), organizer of the event. “Everyone thought they looked beautiful. We had more attendees than we expected and ran out of plates!”

The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience is one of the premiere events in the Big Easy attracting over 7,000 food and wine connoisseurs as well as art and music lovers. Over the past 25 years, the event has also raised more than $1.2 million for local non-profit organizations.

MingleEasy Party Plates are a versatile one-handed plate with a patented, integrated drink holder that securely holds stemmed wine glasses, standard cups and 12oz cans. MingleEasy plates can be used for everything from appetizers to full dinners, and are especially convenient for events where guests are eating, drinking and mingling. Events just like NOWFE.

“Mingle Easy could not be more honored to have been selected and participated in the Event,” said Wendling.