Pamela Austin Thompson "I am excited to be working with MEDI+SIGN. Their whiteboard is a foundation to creating a partnership between the care providers on a unit and the patient and family. Their solution facilitates this without adding workload-burden to the providers.

MEDI+SIGN, a healthcare technology company that provides automated communication to the patient’s bedside, would like to officially welcome Pamela Austin Thompson, CEO Emeritus of the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE), to the MEDI+SIGN Advisory Board.

Upon accepting the Advisory Board position, Pam Thompson stated: "I am excited to be working with MEDI+SIGN. Their whiteboard is a foundation to creating a partnership between the care providers on a unit and the patient and family. Their solution facilitates this without adding workload-burden to the providers. Patients and families find that it’s easy to understand and helps them participate in their care."

Thompson served 16 years as AONE CEO and senior vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer of the American Hospital Association. She was responsible for the management and administrative leadership of AONE as well as the AHA Workforce Center and addressed issues specific to strengthening the health care workforce and the redesign of patient care delivery.

Thompson was vice president of the Children’s Hospital, Obstetrics, Psychiatric Services, and Strategic Planning at Darmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire before joining AONE. She has previously served as the chair of the National Patient Safety foundation (NPSF) Board of Directors; was a member of the Lucien Leape Institute of NPSF and the NPSF Board of Advisors.

Additionally, she was chair of the New Hampshire Hospital Association board of trustees and the New Hampshire Foundation for Health Communities, as well as past president of the New Hampshire Organization of Nurse Executives. Thompson was the founding member of the Behavioral Health Network in New Hampshire and served as chairman of the board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pam to our Advisory Board. She is a distinguished advocate for patient safety and has committed her life's work to improving healthcare. Pam is invaluable in our pursuit to improve the patient experience,” says David Linetsky, Founder/CEO of MEDI+SIGN. "Pam brings to the table a keen insight into the demands of patients and nursing staff as well as an in-depth understanding of how MEDI+SIGN digital whiteboards can save time and provide an efficient platform for patient communication.”

Thompson is the recipient of many awards including: the American College of Healthcare Executives 2009 Edgar C. Hayhow Award for an article she co-wrote; the California Association of Nurse Leaders Lifetime Achievement Award; the National League for Nursing’s President’s Award; the AONE Lifetime Achievement Award; the American Association of Critical Care Nurses’ Distinguished Career Award; and the Executive Fellows in Innovation in Healthcare Leadership inaugural Kathy Malloch Innovation in Education award.

For more information, contact MEDI+SIGN at our website: http://www.medisigndisplays.com, or by phone (301-790-0103).

About MEDI+SIGN

MEDI+SIGN provides hospital and healthcare organizations with a connected health platform that includes patient monitoring and digital whiteboard display solutions. MEDI+SIGN is an integrator of electronic health records and remote monitoring systems to collect and communicate updated and accurate patient health and status information to care teams and patients. MEDI+SIGN was established to leverage its proprietary visual communication technology to improve hospital and healthcare provider’s performance in patient safety and satisfaction, as well as the overall quality and delivery of healthcare. For more information, please contact us at http://www.medisigndisplays.com.

MEDI+SIGN is a registered trademark.