Layer, Inc. today announced its Conversation Design System, which gives enterprises powerful tools for quickly and easily crafting branded, polished, conversational customer experiences. Also today the company announced its newest platform integrations. The announcements collectively represent a steadfast focus on enabling the future of mobile commerce, which is increasingly conversational in nature.

Layer’s award-winning Customer Conversation Platform enables enterprises to imagine, design and engage in the perfect digital conversation through all stages of the customer lifecycle, from customer acquisition to service and support. Layer works across mobile messaging, web, email, voice, video, smart home devices and essentially any other channel to deliver unique, brand-consistent, customized experiences that take into account where and how the customer prefers to be spoken with. This delivers an advantage for designers, product and digital teams tasked with crafting customer interactions for brands.

Layer’s new Conversation Design System makes it possible to design branded, pixel-perfect conversational experiences in just minutes. An update to Layer’s popular Design Kit, broadened to support a full range of platforms and devices, the System gives tools, assets and best practices for rapidly designing interface components such as rich interactive cards, conversation views and fundamental components like presence and typing indicators. Layer is the only communications platform to offer such comprehensive, innovative tooling. As messaging has proven the consumer’s favored interaction with brands, the Conversation Design Kit will drive greater velocity in customer acquisition, increase conversions and create longer lasting customer relationships.

“Layer’s messaging is central to the shopping experience and critical to our conversion effectiveness,” said Justin Hughes, VP of Product at Nordstrom Trunk Club, a Layer customer. “We used to live in a world where we could only reach 25 percent of our signups after a couple of weeks. Now, with Layer we see up to 87 percent of members reaching out and connecting to our stylists.”

Layer is also announcing its newest platform integrations, which are integrated through Layer’s entire platform through to the Conversation Design System level. This makes it simple to add these services into any conversational experience. The conversation design elements will correspond directly to the integrated services within Layer’s proprietary Conversation Design System. The seamless and coordinated structure of Layer’s platform brings breakthrough utility to designers and product teams designing and deploying customer conversation experiences.

Layer’s newest integrations include:

Front: Layer customers can use this shared inbox to manage all of their customer conversations in one place and collaborate seamlessly behind-the-scenes.

Meya.ai: Layer customers may use this intelligent bot platform to automate their customer service by building, deploying and training awesome bots.

Salesforce: Layer customers can integrate this leading CRM to house customer records and track activity occurring on Layer-powered messaging.

Sendgrid: Layer customers may use this cloud-based email platform to craft, segment, test, and successfully deliver email to their customers.

Tenor: Layer customers can use this leading GIF platform to seamlessly integrate GIFs into conversations.

Voxeet: Layer customers may use this VoIP calling software service to enable live video conferences and crystal clear voice to happen inside their customer experiences.

Zendesk: Layer customers can use this leading ticketing service to assign and manage tasks stemming from interactions occurring on Layer-powered messaging.

The above are in addition to those platform integrations previously announced:

IBM Watson: Layer customers may use IBM’s pioneering platform to add artificial intelligence to their brand’s conversational experiences.

Microsoft: Layer customers can use Microsoft Azure’s Cognition Services, powerful artificial intelligence algorithms for vision, speech, language, and knowledge.

Messaging has become the dominant user interaction on mobile: people send and receive messages more frequently than any other activity on their phone. According to the Global Mobile Messaging Consumer Report, nine out of ten people now prefer to interact with businesses via messaging over any other channel. The first messaging design platform to market, Layer offers the most comprehensive set of capabilities for brands across all industries to imagine, design and engage in ideal customer conversations, and today’s announcements represent yet another giant step forward.

“Layer is helping Accolade create the right conversation experience for mobile,” said Ben Hackett, Director of Product for Mobile at Accolade, a Layer customer and the first on demand concierge for employers, health plans and health systems. “To message a professional you know and trust about important and often confidential health-related questions — while you’re at work with a one- or two-minute break — is both a significant step forward in efficiency and a delightful experience.”

“70% of all computing is now done on mobile, but most companies are still trying to talk to their customers through channels built for desktop that don’t convert on mobile devices. This is the disconnect: the rise of mobile means the way businesses interact with their customers must change now,” said Layer CEO Ron Palmeri. “Today’s announcements unlock boundless potential for brands across all industries. Unlike messaging platforms that simply move text messages from point A to point B, Layer gives brands everything they need to build truly amazing, delightful customer experiences on essentially any channel. As a result, they can post dramatic business results like the ones Layer customers are seeing — 50+% increases in conversions, shortened sales cycles from weeks to minutes and multiplied rep productivity. ”

About Layer

Layer is the Customer Conversation Platform. We let you talk to your customers how and where they want to be spoken to, and as a result, do more business. With mobile messaging at the core, Layer enables you to aggregate other communication channels like email and your website, chatbots, applications and analytics to bring together a complete view of each customer and create a unified, branded customer experience — one that helps you close sales faster, support customers more effectively and delight people at all stages of the customer journey.