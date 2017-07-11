Back Yard Burgers Opens in Jackson, TN

BYB Classic Burger “Back Yard Burgers is an iconic southern burger restaurant and a favorite among Tennesseans across the state,” said CEO David McDougall.

Back Yard Burgers, the better-burger franchise, will open in Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday July 11. It is located at 821 North Pkwy.

The first Back Yard Burgers’ Jackson, Tenn., restaurant closed in 2012, but after new ownership and extensive renovations, it will reopen under the management of franchisee Josh Powell. Powell has been a franchise partner since 1996 and currently has Back Yard Burgers restaurants in Mississippi and Arkansas. The Jackson restaurant will be his seventh and his first location in Tennessee.

The newly remodeled restaurant will feature the brand’s latest interiors, logo and menu design, which Back Yard Burgers rolled out to last year.

“Back Yard Burgers is an iconic southern burger restaurant and a favorite among Tennesseans across the state,” said franchisee Josh Powell. After so many years, it’s time that Jackson has a Back Yard Burgers again.”

What originally started as a grocery store that served one-of-a-kind homemade burgers in Cleveland, Miss., Back Yard Burgers has now grown to 56 locations in 11 states. The burgers were made to taste just like the best back yard cookouts you enjoyed as a kid, and people flocked from across the state to have a taste.

Back Yard Burgers website: http://www.backyardburgers.com

ABOUT BACK YARD BURGERS

Founded in 1987 in Cleveland, MS, Back Yard Burgers is a fast casual, better-burger concept that takes pride in their uncompromising commitment to “providing custom, flame-grilled variety with care.” The company’s franchise partners and employees are passionate about offering the freshest ingredients, allowing their guests to customize their meals and to serving the same high-quality food that they would offer at home to their own family. Along with offering made-to-order gourmet Angus burgers, Back Yard Burgers’ menu includes delicious grilled chicken sandwiches, fresh and creative salads, hand-dipped milkshakes, and freshly baked desserts. Today the franchise brand operates 56 locations (23-company owned and 33 franchised restaurants in 11 states. Back Yard Burgers is a strong supporter Share Our Strength - No Kid Hungry, whose goal is to end childhood hunger in America. BYB is owned by Axum Capital Partners.

