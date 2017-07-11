Treeium Launches New Customer Experience Site

Treeium Logo

Treeium Inc. launched its new, streamlined website today, which will cater to their home improvement services and to the new energy performance department. The new website will serve as an informative portal for clients to further integrate the company and client experience. The new website is a combination of the services and the unforgettable remodeling experience. Customers will still be able to browse through the videos, testimonials, image galleries, news, take virtual tours of remodeling projects, get remodeling ideas and tips, help with budgeting, and virtually experience the beauty and efficiency of green remodeling from the comfort of their own homes.

About Treeium, Inc.

Treeium is a general contracting company based in California with over 26 years of experience, specializing in eco friendly remodeling. We believe that change starts from the inside out, and that the home is a great place to start. We believe that every need can be answered by a green solution which is why we offer remodeling services that help our customers create their dream homes in an efficient, sustainable, healthy way for both their families and the planet.