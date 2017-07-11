Westinghouse Electronics (westinghouseelectronics.com) today announced that its new line of Smart 4K Ultra HD – Amazon Fire TV Edition televisions are now available for purchase at select retailers nationwide. The Westinghouse Amazon Fire TV edition televisions are available in sizes ranging from 43” to 65” with MSRPs starting at $449.99.

This new generation of 4K Ultra HD smart TVs redefine the home entertainment experience with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built in and voice remote with Alexa. Consumers can now access all of their favorite content including live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming content through the TV’s integrated user interface, eliminating the need for external streaming media players (HD antenna required). With Fire TV Edition, customers have access to over 300,000 streaming TV episodes and movies, and can enjoy more than 15,000 channels, apps and Alexa skills. Explore free and premium content from streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, Amazon Video, Sling TV, Pandora, Spotify and many more.

With the included Voice Remote with Alexa, Fire TV Edition makes it easy to browse and discover new content, or use your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, switch inputs and control smart home devices such as connected LED light bulbs, light switches, thermostats and more.

“People can finally watch TV the way they’ve always wanted to with the Westinghouse 4K Ultra HD – Amazon Fire TV Edition,” said Brett Hunt, vice president of sales and marketing, Westinghouse Electronics. “It delivers an innovative smart TV experience where streaming and subscription content as well as live over-the-air broadcasts are all available on the home screen – no external streaming media devices needed. On top of that, the Voice Remote with Alexa is going to change the way users interact with their TV - giving them the ability to change channels, switch inputs or even order a pizza just by using their voice.”

The Westinghouse 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition combines true-to-life 4K picture quality in stunning detail and is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core CPU, multi-core 3D GPU chipset that’s built for speed and performance – delivering a seamless user experience, instant search results and fluid responsiveness. Key product highlights for the range of Westinghouse 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition include the following:

Screen Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-inch

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz (Native) / 120Hz (Effective)

Processor: Quad-core CPU/GPU Chipset

Memory: 3GB memory, 16GB internal storage, expandable with USB/SD card

Streaming Resolution: Streaming resolution at 4K Ultra HD (2160p), 1080p, 720p up to 70fps

Other Features: Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (4.1 & LE); 4 HDMI, Component/Composite; Optical SPDIF Out

Warranty: One year limited warranty

About Westinghouse Electronics

Westinghouse Electronics is one of the leading LED TV manufacturers in the U.S. The company offers a complete suite of innovative LED displays for the consumer market, that deliver the latest digital content for the ultimate viewing experience. The award-winning consumer TV lineup from Westinghouse includes a complete family of 4K Ultra HD and HDTVs in a wide range of sizes and formats including the recently announce award winning Amazon Fire TV Edition. For more information visit http://www.westinghouseelectronics.com.