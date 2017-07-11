CSA Selects Southwest Regional Director of Operations

CSA | Guidance Consulting Our clients have very complex missions and need the best of what we can offer to help them be successful.

CSA | Guidance Consulting recently announced Brett Chalfant as Senior Director of Operations, Southwest Region. In this role, Chalfant will oversee service delivery on all CSA’s West Coast contracts. He is responsible for overall client management and satisfaction, contract management and compliance, and ensuring effective operations, personnel and task management.

“I am honored to take this role at CSA and have the opportunity to work with all our great clients and CSA team members,” said Chalfant. “Our clients have very complex missions and need the best of what we can offer to help them be successful. I look forward to ensuring our CSA team members have the tools to perform at their best and play a role in growing this company into something even greater.”

Chalfant joined CSA in 2012 and spent five years leading two of CSA’s Navy program management and logistics programs: Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) Fleet Readiness Directorate (FRD) 100 and SPAWAR Pacific Center Pacific 8.0 Corporate Operations. He oversaw training, team development and client delivery across a wide range of program support services including program management, contract management, logistics, acquisition, technical and installation activities. He also headed multi-disciplinary teams from SPAWAR’s Total Force Management, Executive Support, Office of the Chief Engineer and Corporate Strategy.

“CSA is in a transitional period as we prepare to compete as a large business,” said Brian Keller, CSA’s VP of Client Engagement. “We have been strategically aligning our senior leadership and creating positions to prepare for our expected growth. That’s why I’m proud to have Brett as our new Southwest Regional Director. Brett is a champion of CSA’s culture and has proven he’s got the right level of dedication, drive and passion for leading our largest region.”

Chalfant served eleven years in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves as a Navy Supply Corps Officer. During active duty, he completed two deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Additionally, he provided operational logistics for the entire undersea portfolio of Naval Special Operations and served as an individual augmentee to Anbar Province, Iraq in support of SEAL Team 1.

About CSA

Client Solution Architects LLC (CSA) is a management consulting firm serving clients in the public and private sectors. The firm’s solutions help clients engineer, acquire, optimize and sustain complex systems and infrastructures through their full lifecycle and across a host of environments. Through consulting, optimization, analytics, vast industry expertise, engineering and technology, CSA helps clients achieve their goals, optimize their technology investments, and solve their toughest challenges.

CSA is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and operates out of additional offices in the National Capital Region, Southern California, and New Jersey.