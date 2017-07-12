NCHRA and Intactic HR Technology Start-Up Pitch Competition

The Northern California Human Resources Association (NCHRA) is partnering with San Francisco based consulting firm Intactic for an HR Technology Start-Up Pitch competition. The competition will highlight start-ups that are addressing HR challenges with technology and innovation. Judges for the event include Jorge Mendes Estrada from Kapor Capital; Michael Papay, CEO of Waggl; Tae Hea Nahm, Managing Director at Storm Ventures; Jose Benitez Cong, Founder and CEO of Plause; David Swanson from DavidSwansonHR, previous head of Human Resources for SAP.

Preston Lewis, CEO of Intactic said, “We are excited to be at the epicenter of innovation as we lead a conversation about emerging HR technology and how it’s shaping the modern workforce.” He continues, “These HR technology start-ups are creating new tools and technology that are allowing us to enable a more consumer-like employee experiences inside companies around the world.”

NCHRA CEO Greg Morton explained, “Our members know better than anyone the impact that technology has had on the workplace. It affects us all, and NCHRA is no exception. The world is continuing to expand its adoption of the Internet to get things done and we’re excited to experience and hear what the latest HR tech startups have been developing and innovating.”

The event is taking place at the Transbay WeWork office this Tuesday, July 18th from 5-7pm. Tickets can be purchased from the Eventbrite page. http://tinyurl.com/yc9rcr44

About Intactic

Intactic is a modern internal communications company that partners with leaders and communicators to create better employee experiences. Our human-centric approach to employee communications and engagement has been successful inside some of the most reputable companies in the world, and continues to evolve with the shifting preferences of people at work. Most of our projects involve discovery efforts, strategy development and creative execution. We work across a wide variety of industries including retail, technology, manufacturing, and healthcare. Our passion is to tackle challenges that explore how better systems, developed by better thinking, can empower happier and more productive employees.

About NCHRA

The Northern California HR Association (NCHRA), one of the nation’s largest HR associations, has been advancing organizations through human resources since 1960. Delivering over 100 programs annually, the association is dedicated to connecting human resources professionals with practice resources, leading California-specific training, legal and legislative developments, quality service providers, and each other — forming career-long networks and partnerships.

http://www.nchra.org