Geopath, the not-for-profit formerly known as the Traffic Audit Bureau for Media Measurement, whose mission is to provide audience location measurement to the out-of-home (OOH) industry, today announced that Jill Nickerson has been selected by its governing board as new Chairperson-Elect. Nickerson, who is currently SVP, Out of Home at Horizon Media, the largest privately held media services agency in the world, has served on Geopath’s Board of Directors for over ten years and will officially succeed current Chairperson Andrea MacDonald at the next Geopath/OAAA National Conference in May 2018.

“Jill is a proven leader who has worked tirelessly to help guide Geopath and maintain its prominence at the forefront of the OOH industry. While serving on our Board of Directors for the past ten years, Jill has repeatedly demonstrated she has the vision and capacity to lead us into the future,” stated Kym Frank, President of Geopath. “Her extensive experience within the OOH industry, working alongside today’s top brands, will prove invaluable in her new role. I’m certain Jill will continue the superb leadership, which is the hallmark of Geopath, for years to come. I also want to thank Andrea MacDonald for her tireless service as Chairperson and as she guides Jill through the chairperson transition process over the course of the next year.”

In her new role as Chairperson, Nickerson will act as the presiding officer at all formal meetings of Geopath members, the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, including Geopath’s two Board meetings, an Annual Membership meeting and 3-4 Executive Committee meetings a year. She will work closely alongside Frank throughout her term to help her manage the organization and will also act as an ambassador for Geopath and its various initiatives.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be selected as Geopath’s new Chairperson-Elect. As our industry continues to change at an exponential pace, Geopath’s role at the forefront of audience location measurement has never been more important,” said Jill Nickerson. “I’m excited to inspire, energize and connect with our members and accelerate the innovation and execution they expect from us.”

ABOUT GEOPATH

Founded in 1933, Geopath is the industry standard that powers a smarter OOH marketplace through state-of-the art audience location measurement, deep insights, and innovative market research. The organization is headquartered in New York and governed by a tripartite board comprised of advertisers, agencies, and media companies spanning the entire United States. For more information, please visit http://www.geopath.org.