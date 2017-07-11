Applied Systems today announced the establishment of the Randy Roth Applied Memorial Scholarship with InVEST, a school-to-work insurance program that partners with high school and college educators to provide a useful insurance curriculum for students. In memory of Applied’s former Director of Talent Acquisition, the scholarship will be awarded each year to a graduating, exemplary High School student with the expressed intent of establishing a career in the Insurance industry.

“As a longstanding partner of InVEST, Applied is dedicated to supporting the development and growth of future insurance professionals,” said Reid French, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “The Randy Roth Applied Memorial Scholarship is a tribute in memory of Randy and his passion and enthusiasm for bringing talent to the industry. I can think of no finer way to memorialize Randy and his contributions to our company and the industry than by expanding our partnership with InVEST to support this annual scholarship.”

The first recipient of the Randy Roth Applied Memorial Scholarship is Robert Tromberg of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He embodies many of Team Applied’s core values that Roth represented – always doing the right thing, exceeding expectations, and setting the standards by which others aspire to follow. Tromberg will be studying at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania this fall where he intends to focus on Insurance and Risk Management.

“At InVEST, we are committed to identifying and fostering the next generation of insurance professionals,” said Deborah Pickford, Executive Director of InVEST. “We are very pleased to be working with Applied to carry on Randy’s legacy through this important scholarship, and congratulate Robert on this tremendous recognition.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About InVEST

As a 501(c)(3) educational trust, InVEST benefits from the support of numerous insurance organizations, hundreds of agencies, brokers and volunteers. The program provides the insurance industry with motivated, talented and intelligent professionals through a support structure of state associations, board members, national staff, teachers and the many industry professionals who work in the field as classroom liaisons.

Founded in 1970 and based in Alexandria, Virginia, InVEST promotes insurance education in order to attract individuals to pursue a career in the insurance industry. Each year, the program prepares thousands of students for insurance-related careers with a hands-on curriculum taught in high schools, adult education centers and colleges. These courses provide students with a working knowledge of the basics needed to pursue careers in the insurance industry. For more information, go to http://www.investprogram.org.

Founded in 1896, the Big “I” is the nation’s oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing a network of approximately a quarter of a million agents, brokers and their employees nationally. Its members are businesses that offer customers a choice of policies from a variety of insurance companies. Independent agents and brokers offer all lines of insurance—property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products. Web address: http://www.independentagent.com.