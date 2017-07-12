More To See & More To Do at the Green Country RV Show

Green Country RV Show There's more to see and more to do at the 2017 Green Country RV Show!

The Green Country RV Show is coming to Tulsa. There’s more to see and more to do starting July 21st through the 23rd at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square from 12pm to 9pm Friday, 10am to 8pm Saturday and 12pm to 6pm on Sunday. Although the show has been going on for 40 years and counting, this show will have more to see and more to do at the Expo Square featuring the top RV dealers in the area.

This year’s show will again feature hundreds of brand new RVs on display with a huge selection of towable and motorized, by Tulsa’s top RV dealers. And with manufacturers’ representatives on hand, special deals and low show prices will be in play as the dealers compete head-to-head to earn show goers business. Also, as a special addition, the show will feature Powersports products including new ATV’s, UTV’s, motorcycles, trikes, scooters and bunkhouses. And, a great display of tow vehicles will be on hand featuring new Chevrolet/Nissan trucks and SUV’s.

Next, there will be over 45 lifestyle vendors in the show with all kinds of items and goodies to see, test and buy. And with three days of browsing and family entertainment, activity abounds at this incredibly fun show. Kicking off, attendees will thoroughly enjoy for free “The Dream Camper Show” by Deputy Boots and Sheriff Britches as they entertain and play songs about life on the lost highway. Come enjoy the great music, originally written lyrics and see their 1923 Ford Dream Camper, the world’s first RV—a colorful piece of RV history and relive the adventure.

Kid’s attractions are a must and will feature the ever popular Dino Bounce, a bounce house for kids and adults alike (weather permitting). And in addition to the free ride, there will also be face painting, balloon animals and Frisbee art for the kids at no charge all three days.

A special addition to the show will include a chance for cash to be had at the Green Country RV Show this year. Introducing to all show attendees, they will get an opportunity to win money by playing the Vendor Scavenger Hunt. Simply visit designated vendors to receive stamps on a card to be entered into a drawing for $1,000 cash! Every show attendee will get a chance to play and the winner is drawn after the show closes on Sunday.

This year, show tickets are only $9 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free and Expo Square parking is also free. $2 off coupon is available online or at the following show sponsor locations: Comfort Suites at 8039 E. 33rd St., Pilot Flying J at 121 North 129 E. Ave. as well as Jim Glover Auto Family at I-44 and Memorial and I-44 and Arkansas River. For more information, hours and directions, visit the official website at http://www.greencountryrvshow.com.

Folks….”There’s more to see and more to do” (plus get a great deal on a new RV) and let your next adventure begin with the savings. We look forward to seeing you there.