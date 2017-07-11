Rocketrip Announces New Integration with Online Booking Tools

Rocketrip, the leading technology platform for reducing corporate travel costs, today announced the next evolution of its online booking tool integration capability. Powered via browser extension, this release embeds Rocketrip’s highly-customized budgets and rewards solutions directly in the booking process, presenting travelers with motivation to book cost-effective travel right at the point of decision-making.

By embedding the application within the booking tool, Rocketrip becomes a natural part of the travel booking process and assists travelers in recognizing cost-conscious decisions that benefit both the employee and their company. This embedded solution enables travelers to generate a customized Budget to Beat and see how many Rocketrip Points they can earn simultaneously while booking their travel. The tool also helps users understand the nuances of their company’s travel policy and clearly explains how their trip budgets are calibrated.

The embedded solution, which is first being launched with Concur, will be available in Deem, GetThere, and Egencia later this year. It was built to fully incorporate Rocketrip’s Incentivized Behavioral Change technology within the existing travel booking workflow and facilitate cost-conscious decisions by highlighting just how much users are able to save.

“We’ve reimagined the Rocketrip experience from the ground up, providing a framework that allows Rocketrip to seamlessly integrate with any online booking tool,” said Kevin O’Neill, SVP of Product and Engineering at Rocketrip. “This new embedded solution creates a seamless, end-to-end experience for travelers and presents real savings scenarios to them when they book, therefore giving them deeper understanding of the value of beating a budget and complete visibility into trip options that will best align with their preferences and goals.”

This news comes on the heels of the company announcing Rebecca Gordon as Vice President of Customer Success as well as Tania Secor as Strategic Advisor. Furthermore, the company hit record revenue numbers in 2016, with 300% year-over-year customer growth, adding brands including GE, Edmunds, and Twitter to its client portfolio.

