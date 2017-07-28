CureCork What’s great about CureCorkTM is that it fully automates the curing process, so I never have to babysit my product, hoping that I pick the right time and duration to burp my containers.

Curecork International, LLC today introduced a new and breakthrough solution for the curing and storage of herbs and spices. The CureCork(TM) automated curing solution is the first product designed for commercial and individual growers, retailers and home use, that automates the curing process. It can be used in any size container from 32oz. Mason jars to 5 gal buckets and beyond. The CureCork fills a critical need in the production and storage of fine herbs and spices, automating what is now a manual process, while eliminating the possibility of dangerous mold build-up and over drying.

CureCork is a revolutionary way to cure and store herbs and spices. For herbs and spices to cure properly and develop optimal aroma, flavor and character, its critical that they are maintained at proper humidity and temperature levels. This means keeping them in a sealed container, while letting them “breathe” at regular intervals to release excess humidity. This process is called “burping” and is an important step in the curing process. When done incorrectly, dangerous mold can build up destroying the product and putting consumers at risk to serious illness or worse. When exposed to too much air, low humidity, or high temperatures the product can prematurely dry out losing its character. CureCork automatically produces the optimal curing and storage environment, allowing herbs and spices to achieve and maintain their best aroma, flavor and character.

“Being a grower myself I saw the need for a product that eliminated the need to manually burp my containers during the curing process and would ensure a perfect cure every time. That’s what led me to invent the CureCork”, said Andre Walker, inventor of the CureCork “What’s great about the CureCork is that it fully automates the curing process, so I never have to babysit my product, hoping that I pick the right time and duration to burp my containers. It’s also an idea solution for storage containers as well. I know this is a product that both commercial and individual growers as well as retailers and consumers will find extremely useful.”

CureCork can be programmed to breath on programmable time intervals and humidity level, it also monitors temperature. It operates from an AC adapter and can be used in virtually any size curing or storage container. Whether curing or storing, CureCork is the one solution that keeps herbs and spices at their optimal condition. The CureCork is priced at $279.00 and is available on-line at http://www.curecork.com as well as through a growing number of distributors.

About Curecork International, LLC

Curecork International is a developer and marketer of solutions for the agriculture industry focused on bringing high value solutions to market that automate existing processes, reduce cost and ensure optimal products get delivered to the consumer.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Ed Sztuka at Curecork International via email at ed@curecork.com. CureCork(TM) is a trademark of Curecork International, LLC