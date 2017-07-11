Roller Derby leagues from coast to coast will help to save lives with Make 'em Bleed, a national roller derby blood drive. Athletes from roller derby leagues across the country in partnership with Brown Paper Tickets and the American Red Cross launch a blood drive series July 26, offering autographs and photo opportunities to inspire blood donations.

The 2017 Make ‘Em Bleed Roller Derby Blood Drive Series

Dates and locations being added and updated weekly. For the latest news, check http://community.brownpapertickets.com/wp/redcross-blood-drives-roller-derby/.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit http://www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: DERBY to schedule a convenient donation appointment, but walk-ins are welcome.



Wednesday, July 26 (Pottstown, Pennsylvania): Join the Rockstar Rollerderby from 2-7 p.m. at Ringing Hill Fire Company, 815 White Pine Lane.

Saturday, July 29 (San Jose, California): Join the Silicon Valley Roller Derby from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Silver Creek Sportsplex, 800 Embedded Way.

Saturday, Aug. 5 (St. Petersburg, Florida): Join the Deadly Rival Roller Derby from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Slayground, 4033 35th St N. (donors asked to sign-up to donate at http://www.oneblood.org).

Friday, Aug. 11 (Woodbridge, New Jersey): Join the Dirty Jersey Roller Girls at a time to be announced at the VFW Post.

Sunday, Aug. 13 (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania): Join the Philly Roller Derby from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roxborough Memorial Hospital, 5800 Ridge Avenue.

Sunday, Aug. 13 (Chicago, Illinois): Join roller derby athletes from across the Midwest for the first annual WORLD ROLLER DERBY WEEK, a public skate-and-cake blood donor pledge event at Coliseum Park, commemorating the public debut of the sport at that location in Chicago in 1935.

Friday, Aug. 18 (Santa Cruz, California): Join the Santa Cruz Derby Girls from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Cruz Strength, 151 Harvey West Blvd Suite D.

Friday, Aug. 18 (Livermore, California): Join the Quad City Derby Bombshells at a time to be announced at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 19 (Chicago, Illinois): Join roller derby athletes from across the country for “Time Hop,” at Fleetwood Roller rink, sponsored by Midwest Roller Derby and Northern Illinois Junior Roller Derby. This game is also a public pledge to donate event where roller derby athletes will skate in the style that the sport made it’s debut in Chicago 82 years ago, in 1935. A limited number of tickets are available online through Brown Paper Tickets at http://timehop2017.bpt.me/.

Friday, Aug. 25 (Santa Rosa, California): Join the Resurrection Roller Girls and the Sonoma Roller Derby; at a time to be announced at the American Red Cross, 5287 Aero Drive. Both leagues have teamed-up for this blood drive in competition for which league can attract the most blood donor registrants, in competition for the Brown Paper Tickets cup.

Wednesday, October 11, (Stonybrook, New York): Join the Strong Island Roller Derby from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Sunday, Oct. 29 (Chicago, Illinois): Join roller derby leagues from across the Midwest at from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois, 2200 West Harrison Street Chicago, IL 60612.

Saturday, Dec. 2 (Antioch, California): Join the Undead Bettys at a time and place to be announced.

Follow the roller derby blood drives at #makeembleed. Any roller derby league wishing to bring the Make ‘Em Bleed roller derby blood drive series to their hometown should email organizers at derbyblooddrive(at)gmail(dot)com.