BSG Financial Group, a leading provider of revenue-enhancement programs and compliance solutions for financial institutions nationwide, announced today the promotion of Adam Cutsinger to Data Analyst and the addition of Marshall Shelley as Technical Support Analyst. These enhancements to the company’s customer service department are in response to new client acquisitions as well as its emphasis on maintaining a strong consultative partnership with customers.

Adam Cutsinger joined BSG Financial Group as Technical Support Analyst in 2013. In his new role as Data Analyst, effective May 2017, he is responsible for developing and deploying ETL processes associated with the company’s automated overdraft program, CourtesyConnect®/CourtesyLimit™. In this capacity, he works closely with customers troubleshooting and managing their data, and translating business requirements into technical applications, while ensuring compliance with all customer policies and procedures.

Marshall Shelly joined BSG Financial in January 2017 as Technical Support Analyst, where he is responsible for the maintenance, configuration and daily operation of all customer data files. His objective is to provide maximum customer satisfaction by ensuring optimal system performance, as well as timely resolution of customer requests and any system issues. Prior to joining BSG Financial Group, Shelley worked as Lead IT Technician for NSC Global in both Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky.

"Adam and Marshall are an integral part of the growing BSG Financial Group customer service team,” said Jeffrey Harper, President of BSG Financial Group. “They both are invaluable in helping us provide exemplary service to our growing account base, as well as achieving our role as consultative partner to all of our clients,” he said. Both employees report to the company’s Chief Technology Officer Dennis Harrod.

About BSG Financial Group

Louisville, Ky.-based BSG Financial Group is a group of independently organized companies that provides revenue-enhancement and compliance solutions for financial institutions nationwide. BSG Financial Group has been a provider of innovative overdraft programs since 1999, including the industry's first cloud-based overdraft management solution, Courtesy Connect®/Courtesy Limit™.

The company's additional revenue-enhancing solutions include: Fee-Based Packaged Checking Accounts; Digital Lending Solutions; Vendor Management; Account Acquisition Strategies; and Social Media Management.

BSG Financial Group includes the following companies: CourtesyCloud Management Solutions, LLC; BSG Financial, LLC; and IQ Development, LLC. For more information about the company, visit http://www.BSGfinancial.com​