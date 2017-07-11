This is a well-deserved recognition for our members who provide the highest level of quality care to the residents and patients they serve every day.

The Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living (IHCA/INCAL) is pleased to congratulate 23 member centers across the state on receiving 2017 Silver and Bronze National Quality Awards.

The American Health Care Health Care/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) National Quality Award Program honors long term and post-acute care providers that have demonstrated their commitment to improving the quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities. Based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels—Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

Five Indiana care centers were among those nationwide to receive a 2017 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award. At the Silver level, members develop and demonstrate effective approaches that help improve performance and healthcare outcomes.The five Indiana recipients are:

American Village – Indianapolis, Indiana

Willowdale Village – Dale, Indiana

Homeview Center of Franklin – Franklin, Indiana

Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center – Fort Wayne, Indiana

Bethlehem Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation - Fort Wayne, Indiana

Bronze recipients have demonstrated their ability to implement a performance improvement system. The following 18 Indiana care centers received the 2017 Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award:

The Laurels of DeKalb – Butler, Indiana

Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation – Winchester, Indiana

Brownsburg Meadows – Brownsburg, Indiana

Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation – Muncie, Indiana

North Park Nursing Center – Evansville, Indiana

Sanders Glen – Westfield, Indiana

Meadowood – Bloomington, Indiana

Lowell Healthcare – Lowell, Indiana

Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – Bedford, Indiana

Washington Healthcare Center – Indianapolis, Indiana

Rosewalk Village of Indianapolis – Indianapolis, Indiana

Clinton Gardens - Clinton, Indiana

Fairway Village – Indianapolis, Indiana

Albany Health and Rehabilitation – Albany, Indiana

The Waters of New Castle – New Castle, Indiana

Forum at the Crossing – Indianapolis, Indiana

Springhill Village - Terre Haute, Indiana

The Waters of Rising Sun – Rising Sun, Indiana

“The quality of care and quality of life in Indiana nursing centers continues to improve because of dedicated providers like this year’s recipients,” said IHCA/INCAL President Zach Cattell. “This is a well-deserved recognition for our members who provide the highest level of quality care to the residents and patients they serve every day. I applaud them for this recognition.”

AHCA/NCAL will announce the 2017 Gold – Excellence in Quality Award recipients later this summer.

For additional information about the National Quality Awards Program and the 2017 Indiana recipients, contact Kate Vaulter, Director of Public Affairs, at kvaulter(at)ihca(dot)org or 317-616-9002.

-About IHCA/INCAL-

IHCA/INCAL is the state’s largest trade association and advocacy group representing for-profit and not-for-profit nursing homes, as well as assisted living communities and Independent Living. The association provides education, information, and advocacy for health care providers, consumers, and the workforce on behalf of its more than 350 members. For more information about the association, please visit http://www.ihca.org.

-About AHCA/NCAL-

AHCA/NCAL represents more than 13,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit http://www.ahca.org or http://www.ncal.org.