INFOGRAPHIC: The 2017 Reader Survey About Fierce Female Heroines

Monster House Books LLC (MHB) today announced the release of its first annual Reader Survey on Fierce Female Heroines. MHB specializes in stories about diverse warrior women and has sold more than 500,000 eBooks in its history. Garnering 121 respondents, the MHB survey was distributed to readers via email, Facebook and Twitter. More than seventeen unique storylines were listed in the survey which readers then ranked on a scale of like to dislike.

THE TOP 5 MOST DISLIKED STORYLINES FOR WOMEN WARRIORS

1. Heroine hides while hero fights – 79%

2. Heroine complains – 73%

3. Heroine has no clear power or passion outside hero – 72%

4. Heroine suffers from ‘mean girls’ – 48%

5. Heroine is a warrior with no romantic arc – 40%

THE TOP 5 MOST LIKED STORYLINES FOR WOMEN WARRIORS

1. Heroine and hero fight side-by-side – 94%

2. Heroine has a take-charge attitude – 91%

3. Heroine has her own passion or power – 88%

4. Heroine fights with a team – 88%

5. Heroine works in collaboration with other women – 86%

“Many readers commented about heroines having a passion or power outside the hero,” says MHB Founder Christina Bauer. “Readers were very clear that they wanted their leading lady to have something of her own, whether it’s a special power that she welcomes into her life, or a deep love of home and family. At MHB, we’ve always had a requirement that our heroines have their own passion or power, but I was surprised to discover how strongly readers felt about it, too.”

“One thing that jumps out from this survey is the emphasis on teamwork in storytelling, which we also see in movies like Wonder Woman and The Force Awakens," says Kelly Peterson, Director, INscribe Digital, a division of Independent Publishers Group (IPG), the company who distributes MHB titles. "In the past, people have assumed that having a warrior woman as your heroine meant having her go it alone. This trend in pop culture shows us that a collaborative type of story sells books and tickets. I love it!"

This fall, Monster House Books is releasing even more titles about warrior women in its Angelbound, Beholder, and Circuit Fae lines of urban fantasy YA books. In October, MHB is also releasing Wolves & Roses, its first title with high-volume print distribution. In this story, fairy tale characters collaborate to save the magical world.

