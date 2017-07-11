Kickstarter for the Smartest Towel Ever Creates International Buzz

NEONSUN re-envisions the towel “We weren’t sure if it was just us who found the common beach towel to be a totally annoying, but immediately after launching the campaign we got messages from people around the world..."

NEONSUN is taking innovation of “fun-cessories” to the next level with a completely re-envisioned beach towel that is more packable, functional and stylish. The company hit their kickstarter funding goal in 3 days from organic shares of their video, which highlights unique features like waterproof/ sand proof pockets.

“We weren’t sure if it was just us who found the common beach towel to be a totally annoying, but immediately after launching the campaign we got messages from people around the world saying the Strandy is the towel they’ve been waiting for, which really validated the idea,” says Founder, Erik Schielke.

NEONSUN recognized that people today want more flexibility and versatility in their gear. It’s no longer good enough to have something that serves one function, it has to both enhance your activities and never slow you down. The Strandy is a towel that rolls up into a portable, burrito-sized bundle so you can drop it in a bag, and it’s optimized to wear around your neck or waist. The secret is a patent pending combination of materials (one to dry off and one that dries quickly) as well as fabric magnets that hold the Strandy in different wearable shapes. Also, to solve the problem of losing or damaging valuables in the elements, it has two pockets lined with PVC sleeves, which keep things handy and safe.

“I personally went from someone who never brought a towel anywhere to someone who relied on my towel,” Schielke said, “Other than board shorts it’s really the only accessory I need for an entire day.”

Bright, fun designs are the flag atop a sandcastle. NEONSUN designers set out to ensure the towels would impress even if the additional features were taken away. Bold prints, bright colors, and high-res photography make the Strandy something people want to show off.

What makes the Strandy Different?

Packability - Rolls to the size of a burrito

Wearability - Configurations include the Saright, the Scarfle, and more

Function - Waterproof, sand proof pockets keep your valuables safe

Dry-ability - Microfiber ends can fully dry you off, while the swimwear middle is quick to dry

Extras - Microfiber material can clean your sunglasses

The Strandy is great for beach days, hikes, travel, pool parties, music festivals, and more.

“The goal is to make your towel accessible, useful, and stylish for those times where you previously wished you had one, but didn’t have the space for it,” says Schielke.

Visit NEONSUN’s kickstarter to pre-order the Strandy, meet the creators, and learn more about the towel of the future.

http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/390113582/the-strandy-more-than-a-towel

Link to video

About NEONSUN

NEONSUN is a lifestyle accessory company out of Hermosa Beach, CA focusing on re-envisioning essential items to make them more versatile and stylish. They create gear for sporty fundays and stylish adventuring. Their first product, hats constructed of submersible microfiber, are now worn by professional athletes and Olympians. The Strandy is their second product.