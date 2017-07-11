Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

Construct-A-Lead, the industry’s most comprehensive construction lead service, announces the following New York projects will go forward. Construct-A-Lead’s newly implemented advanced search feature allows the user to find their leads or key contacts by project type, location, bid stage, dollar value, company, or keyword.

Users are able to track projects status, save searches, put personalized notes on projects, email a project to a colleague or customer, reach out directly to the decision maker and download construction leads with a one-touch feature.

Interested parties are invited to visit Construct-A-Lead.com and sign up for a no obligation test drive, where they will be able to experience these newly integrated features. Users will be able to receive regular alerts on new and updated construction projects, in accordance with the individual’s preference.

An example of the New York projects available within the database is listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

New York, NY – Echelon - Plans call for the demolition of the existing building and the new construction of a 535-foot, 40 story tower with 27 units in 59,240 square feet of space. Construction start: Q3, Q4, 2017, $25,000,000. Project ID: 1394627

Long Beach, NY – Medical Arts Pavilion – Plans call for the new construction of a medical facility that will include an expanded emergency department, primary care, radiology services and room for a variety of medical specialists. Construction start: Q4, 2018, Q1, 2019, $99,000,000 Project ID: 1394721

Buffalo, NY – The Forge on Broadway – Plans call for the new construction of a 230,000-square-foot development to include 159 apartments, 11,600 SF of retail space and 25 townhomes. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018. $48,000,000 Project ID: 1391645

Ithaca, NY – 118 College Avenue - Plans call for the new construction of a 4-story apartment building containing five dwelling units with a total of 28 bedrooms to attract primarily student tenants. Construction start: Q1, Q2, 2018. $1,100,000 Project ID: 1394416

Brooklyn, NY – 271 Sea Breeze Avenue – Plans call for the new construction of a 22-story, 114-unit mixed-use tower to include 32,000 square feet of community space and 200 parking spaces. Construction start: Q2, Q3, 2018, $40,000,000. Project ID: 1394372

Colonie, NY – 123 Everett Rd – Plans call for the new construction of a 50,300 SF, 2 story medical office building. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018. $10,000,000. Project ID: 1394693

