The 4th Annual Coach Woodson Las Vegas Invitational (CWLVI), the ultimate golf lifestyle weekend hosted by Los Angeles Clippers Assistant Coach Michael Woodson, kicked off Summer League opening weekend in Las Vegas with style, welcoming athletes, celebrities, VIP’s and sponsors to the iconic Mirage Resort & Casino, a MGM Resorts International property. The event, co-hosted by ESPN SportsCenter Anchor, Jay Harris and Professional Golfer and Fashion Designer, Seema Sadekar, was a huge success, helping to raise funds and awareness for Nations of Coaches, the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Alan Thicke Centre for Juvenile Diabetes Research and Safe Nest.

“Each year this event gets better and better, helping to support even more charitable organizations like Nations of Coaches,” said Coach Woodson. “I’d like to thank all our sponsors, celebrities and guests for joining us and helping make this event such a success. Having a good coach in your life is really the most important thing and I’m so proud of what we have done to support coaches around the country through this event.”

On the morning of Friday July 7, Woodson and several former NBA Legends, NCAA, High School and local coaches brought together over 100 kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada to a fun-filled high energy youth clinic presented by Cox Communications, NBA Cares, Vessel and I'm Possible. On Saturday, July 8, the star-studded Woodson Gala, Red Carpet & Pairings Party at 1 OAK, presented by The Mirage Resort & Casino, Cox Communications, Tanqueray No. TEN and CIROC, brought NBA Coaches, Sports, Legends, Celebrities and VIPs together for an unforgettable evening. The event featured a special performance by R&B artist, Carl Thomas.

The following day, Sunday, July 9, opened with the National Anthem by Grammy nominated Gospel Singer Brian Courtney-Wilson at Cascata Golf Club. After the golfers teed off, the ladies enjoyed Tea with Terri, a wine pairings lunch hosted by wife of Coach Woodson at the beautiful Cascata clubhouse presented by Jordan Winery, Tanqueray No. TEN, CIROC, MGM Resorts International and Mirage Resort & Casino. After the round all guests gathered around the tough 18th hole to watch The Woodson Playoffs, presented by The Los Angeles Clippers. The Playoffs took the top-3 celebrity teams along with one amateur golfer from the group to go to the 18th hole for an alternate shot competition. This year the top three celebrities were Gerald Henderson Jr., Doc Rivers & Gerald Henderson Sr.; as a bonus, the last place team, led by former NBA star Eddie Johnson, joined the highly anticipated Woodson Playoffs.

Gerald Henderson Sr.'s team earned the winning title of the 2017 Coach Woodson Las Vegas Invitational with a firm uphill par putt made by Henderson on the challenging and lengthy dog leg left par-5 with water and bunkers surrounding the green. Woodson Best Dressed award presented by Roots of Fight went to NBA Legendary All-Star Reggie Theus and The Woodson Long Drive winner Legend Kenny Lofton.

As the evening came to a close, special lady attendees Wanda Durant & Tanya Thicke spoke at the Awards Ceremony presented by CIROC and Tanqueray No. TEN, recognizing Coach & Terri Woodson for their endeavors and generosity, and thanking guests, golfers, celebrities and icons for coming and supporting Woodson Event and the various charitable causes.

Celebrities that walked the red carpet and attended this year’s events included: LA Clippers Coach Mike Woodson, Golf Fashionista Seema Sadekar, former NFL Hall of Fame Star Andre Reed, sportscasters Jay Harris and Mike Hill, Actors Chris Tucker, Lamon Archey, Alex Thomas and Flex Alexander, HGTV stars JD & Drew Scott, musical talents Jeffrey Osborne, Brian Courtney Wilson, Mike Phillips and Carl Thomas, former MLB players Roger Clemens and Kenny Lofton, LA Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers and LA Clippers Coaching Staff Armond Hill and Sam Cassell, former NBA players Byron Scott, Spud Webb, Jason Kidd, John Starks, Eddie Johnson, Byron Scott, Gerald Henderson Jr & Sr and Larry Drew, Wanda Durant and Tanya Thicke, and many more.

