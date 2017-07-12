Crush Orange Mighty, one of three colors “Mighty represents a new way to enjoy streaming music offline, and delivers an experience that our users have been asking for,” says Spotify Head of Global Hardware Partnerships, Ian Geller.

Mighty Audio is reimagining the music player for the streaming generation, powered by Spotify's vast library of content.

“Mighty represents a new way to enjoy streaming music offline, and delivers an experience that our users have been asking for,” says Spotify Head of Global Hardware Partnerships, Ian Geller. “We're proud to partner with an innovative company like Mighty to deliver a new experience for our joint users.”

Mighty works by storing your Spotify playlists offline so that you can enjoy them without an internet connection. Mighty is screenless and comes with a companion mobile app that acts as a remote control for music selection and syncing. “The sync process is wireless, no cords or computer required,” says CTO Anand Pandurangan. Mighty is compatible with Bluetooth headphones for a fully cord-free experience; wired headphones are also supported.

“From Sony’s Walkman to Apple’s iPod, music lovers have embraced the portable music player for the past four decades,” says Founder and CEO Anthony Mendelson. “With the evolution of music from downloads to streaming, MP3 players of the past are no longer a viable option for taking your music on-the-go. Mighty is the first portable player that allows you to experience streaming music offline without a phone. And Mighty is WiFi-enabled, so it’s super simple to update your playlists and listen to fresh tunes.”

Mighty Audio launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2016 and has raised more than $800K in pre-orders. The $85.99 player is currently for sale on the company’s website, http://www.bemighty.com, and started shipping in early June. Mighty will be available on Amazon and in other select retail locations in the coming months.

Product features:



1.5” x 1.5” x 0.7”

0.6 ounces

1,000+ song storage

Up to 5 hours of continuous playback

Works with Bluetooth and wired headsets and speakers

Water & drop resistant

Requires a Spotify Premium account

About the Company

Mighty Audio builds products that enhance the streaming music experience. Their on-the-go streaming music player integrates with multiple streaming providers, like Spotify, and stores content offline for playback without a phone or internet connection. The Mighty mobile app is powered by a rich personalization engine, which studies user preferences and suggests fresh and relevant content to fuel your life on-the-go.

Mighty was founded in late 2015 by a group of entrepreneurs and designers who think that life is simply better when the phone is off. The Venice Beach-based company publicly launched their first music player in June 2017.