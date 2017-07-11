Genedata Expands Partnership with AB Enzymes

Our goal is to enable our customers, like AB Enzymes, to improve their efficiencies and thus reduce their costs so they can become even more successful.

Genedata, a leading provider of advanced software solutions for R&D, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with AB Enzymes, one of the world’s oldest and most well-known enzyme manufacturers. AB Enzymes, partnering with Genedata since 2013, uses Genedata Selector™ as its bioinformatics platform for strain genome data management on all of its production-relevant organisms. Building on this, AB Enzymes will now utilize Genedata Selector for decision support on production strain optimization and strain compliance assessment processes.

“Over the past three years, we have learned a lot about the genomic background of our production strains and, as a result, have been able to enhance their performance thanks, in part, to Genedata Selector,” stated Dr. Jari Vehmaanperä, global R&D director at AB Enzymes. “With the software’s latest developments, we now plan to utilize Genedata Selector in our investigations of new enzymes and in assessing the compliance requirements of our production strains.”

Genedata Selector was originally implemented as a centralized data management system that allowed for sharing of genomic data across AB Enzymes’ globally distributed R&D organizations. The software allowed for integration of AB Enzymes’ existing genomic data with transcriptomics and metabolomics data improving gene functional annotation and providing insights into molecular pathways. The Selector solution was initially hosted by Genedata in a private cloud setup allowing AB Enzymes to minimize their startup costs and fast-track their projects. As their usage and amount of data increased, AB Enzymes invested in local infrastructure and now operates the enterprise software platform from in house while still taking advantage of Genedata’s scientific consulting services.

The latest version of Genedata Selector provides new functionalities that analyze and manage NGS data for reliable strain compliance assessment and for investigating microbiome communities. Automated workflows allow for efficient and reproducible analyses of NGS data for specific assessment of strain compliance while Genedata Selector’s new metagenomics processing pipeline allows for unique integrations of functionally annotated metagenomes. With these new functionalities, customers like AB Enzymes are able to investigate datasets more effectively for new enzyme candidates and feel confident in their assessment of strain compliance. This combined with AB Enzymes’ accumulated genome knowledge will allow the scaling up of their R&D pipeline and optimize downstream processes thereby reducing the time between product development and registration.

“We are very excited about the expansion of the collaboration between Genedata and AB Enzymes and their endeavors into genomic diversity and strain compliance assessment,” said Dr. Othmar Pfannes, CEO of Genedata. “Genedata will continue to invest in areas of interest that are important to our customers to provide them the most cutting-edge technology and bioinformatics support. Our goal is to enable our customers, like AB Enzymes, to improve their efficiencies and thus reduce their costs so they can become even more successful.”

On top of providing innovative insights into production organisms, Genedata Selector streamlines R&D processes, thereby cutting costs and reducing development times. Genedata Selector’s integrated approach to global knowledge management facilitates collaboration among research groups and sites, with easy access to all data under one umbrella system.

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions and domain-specific consulting services that automate complex, large-scale experimental processes and enable organizations to maximize the ROI from their R&D. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Switzerland and has offices in Germany, the UK, Japan, and the US.

http://www.genedata.com

About AB Enzymes

AB Enzymes is an industrial biotech company specializing in enzymes and their applications. Since 1907, AB Enzymes has been developing, manufacturing and supplying enzymes for baking, beverages, grains and vegetable oil seeds processing, animal feed and technical applications such as pulp and paper, textiles and laundry detergents. The company is part of Associated British Foods and is represented worldwide with offices located in Darmstadt, Rajamäki, Fort Lauderdale, Sao Paulo, Singapore and Shanghai, with manufacturing at partner ROAL in Rajamäki, Finland.

http://www.abenzymes.com/

