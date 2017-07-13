MAT 4.0 will radically improve the throughput, material utilization, productivity and quality control allowing advanced manufacturers to step into the Digital Factory era.

Summary of new Industrial IoT solution MAT version 4.0:



Complete visibility of the production floor, with real-time tracking of the location, condition and status of critical assets, such as raw materials, tools, parts and assemblies

Proprietary Artificial Intelligence algorithms analyze large data sets providing production floor staff with real-time smart alerts, insights and recommendations

Full traceability of the Digital Thread from raw material to the end-product, both at the factory and supply chain levels

State-of-the-art cloud technologies, provide high availability, full scalability, supply chain collaboration, with FedRAMP compliant security

Microservices architecture enables unprecedented system flexibility, rapid deployment and agile development capabilities, on stand-alone basis and in partnership with leading ERP, PLM or MES systems and IoT platforms.

Industrial IoT software firm Plataine launches the latest version of its Material and Asset Tracker software. Plataine has built on its market-leading success, using customer feedback, to design a cutting-edge manufacturing optimization software delivering unprecedented outcomes in material & tool utilization, productivity, throughput and quality.

Version 4.0’s innovative microservices architecture structures the software as a suite of modular services, with each module supporting a specific business goal. The system uses Amazon’s robust Web Services platform and benefits from Amazon’s full suite of cloud services and strong security infrastructure. Both Plataine and AWS offer FedRAMP and ITAR compliant solutions that meet regulatory requirements of government and defense projects.

The new release offers expanded support for the entire manufacturing supply chain, where OEMs and suppliers can collaborate on a single platform for integrated visibility of manufacturing status and traceability.

As part of the new version 4.0, new – groundbreaking - analytical algorithms have been introduced to the system, analyzing large-scale databases and driving alerts and recommendations.

“We are proud to launch our most advanced software to date. MAT 4.0 will radically improve the throughput, material utilization, productivity and quality control allowing advanced manufacturers to step into the Digital Factory era”, Says Avner Ben-Bassat, CEO and President of Plataine. “With vast experience and successful IIoT deployments, Plataine has now further raised the bar for implementing Industrial IoT and Digital Manufacturing.”

About Plataine:

Plataine is an award-winning, leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) and AI-based, Automation & Optimization software for advanced manufacturing. Plataine’s manufacturing optimization solutions leverage state of the art, patent-protected, technologies to enable manufacturers to be more competitive by increasing tool and material utilization, improving productivity, and shortening manufacturing cycles to ensure on-time, on-quality delivery of products to customers.

Plataine’s solutions are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, GE, IAI, Steelcase and Argosy International. Plataine partners with Siemens PLM and GE Digital to push the productivity envelope in manufacturing worldwide.

For more information visit http://www.plataine.com