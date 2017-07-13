Civia Power Bank has been Put on Indiegogo

Civia is now releasing a new powerbank. While there are several new products which enter the market on a daily basis, most often than not, majority of them are a slightly upgraded version of their predecessor. It has only been in a while since a product was launched and technology enthusiasts throughout the world were waiting for it. One such product is the highly versatile Civia Power Bank.

While the revolutionary power bank just looks like any standard power bank, it is, in fact, a 3-in-1 device. Apart from being a 5000mAh power bank, it also features a built-in Bluetooth speaker and also a wireless earpiece. Use it to charge a mobile phone, listen to music, or take calls when driving; Civia is a single solution for all of it.

The power bank features a magnetic charging base for the earpiece. When not in use, simply place the earpiece on this magnetic charging base. The earpiece when on the charging base looks like a part of the power bank itself and it is hard to notice that the power bank is actually accommodating an earpiece. The earpiece can be used for listening to music, taking calls, and a lot more.

The power bank features an advanced digital signal processor and slim speakers are custom designed for it to ensure that the power bank is sleek and stylish. Space is used in the best possible way in this device to make sure that the users can easily carry it in their pockets without any inconvenience just like their mobile phone. And while the device is compact, its audio output is loud and ultra-clear.

The power bank has a capacity of 5000mAh and once fully charged for an hour can be used for charging the latest iPhone 7 thrice. This means that the users can use this power bank throughout the day without the need to charge it again. Moreover, the power bank doesn’t require any additional charge for using the built-in Bluetooth speaker. It uses the latest 5V2A high-speed output technology to quickly charge the devices.

The speaker can be instantly paired with any Bluetooth-enabled device and is compatible with all the smartphones and tablets. Be it listening to music, streaming movies or playing games, the Bluetooth speaker of this Civia power bank is sure to deliver a rewarding experience every single time.

The Civia Power Bank is going to hit the market. People who want to know more about the product or looking for an early bird discount can register themselves on the official website of the product. The 3-in-1 audio solution has launched on Indiegogo and only a limited number of registered buyers can buy the power bank in the initial stage.

After taking feedback from these buyers, it will again go through final prototype and testing after which the mass production of the power bank will begin. The shipment of Civia is expected to begin by the month of September this year.

More information:https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/civia-the-3-in-1-audio-solution-for-your-phone-powerbank/x/16738047#/