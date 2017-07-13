This industry recognition is a testament to their commitment to deliver value for the companies with which we work

Ultra Consultants, Inc., an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced it was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®.

Great Place to Work® is an authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. More than 10 million employees in 50 countries annually take the Trust Index© Employee Survey, its proprietary research tool. Ultra Corporation earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/ultra-corporation.

Ultra Consultants consistently rated highly – 97 percent – in multiple categories measuring metrics associated with the workplace. Examples of anonymous employee feedback include:



Managers avoid playing favorites

People here are willing to give extra to get the job done

I am given the resources and equipment to get my job done

Management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulder

You can count on people to cooperate

In the competitive marketplace for effective employees establishing a positive workplace, environment is a significant differentiator between companies that succeed and those that lag behind industry leaders.

“The results of the Great Places to Work survey confirm why I am extremely proud of our company,” stated Ultra Consultants Founder and Partner Jeff Carr. “The workplace culture we have fostered is excellent and our staff of top-tier professionals is thriving at delivering results for our clients. They have been chosen based on their industry expertise and work ethic. This industry recognition is a testament to their commitment to deliver value for the companies with which we work.”

"We applaud Ultra Corporation for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Ultra Corporation should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

About Ultra Consultants

Ultra Consultants is an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries throughout North America, as well as companies with global operations. Since 1994, Ultra has delivered enterprise technology expertise and process management to drive business performance improvement for our clients. More information on the company's services, leadership, industry verticals served and software vendor relationships can be found at http://www.ultraconsultants.com.