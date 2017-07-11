New Way for Vets to Gain PgCert (Surgery) in 12 Months

Vets can develop practical skills in just 12 months Fast route to a PgCert in Surgery with unrivalled practical content

An innovative new veterinary CPD programme leading to a valuable surgery qualification for vets in general practice has been released. CPD Solutions has joined forces with the University of Chester to offer small animal vets a veterinary CPD course combining extensive face to face practical tuition with work based learning, leading to a PgCert in just 12 months. The programme commences in October 2017 and includes ten full days of hands-on practical training based at the CPD Solutions Veterinary CPD Training Centre in Studley near Birmingham. Expert surgery tutors will help vets to refine their techniques in small group sessions, and vets can then use their new skills directly in their practices.

There are key differences with the existing PgCert programmes available for vets, including the stronger emphasis on practical training, the lack of lecture days and the grouping together of practical days in just three attendance sessions. Many current PgCerts run for 2 to five years. The shorter duration of the CPD Solutions programme at just 12 months provides an opportunity for vets who would prefer to complete their training and gain a PgCert qualification in a shorter time frame.

Susie Coughlan, MD at CPD Solutions has 19 years’ experience in providing practical veterinary CPD training for vets. ‘Our experience is that vets get the most out of hands-on practical training in a structured and supportive environment, combined with reflective application of their new skills in practice. We set out to replicate this with the new PgCert – all attendance sessions are practical, and the course provides support for developing reflective work based learning that vets can then use throughout their careers.’

David Perrin is Head of Professional Development at the Centre for Work Related Studies at Chester University. ‘The University is proud to be working with CPD Solutions as leading educationalists in the field of veterinary CPD. We have put together a high-quality product that brings together our work based learning expertise with CPD Solutions specialist knowledge, and this will be of wide interest to practitioners in the field.’

Vets wanting to find out more about the new PgCert can contact CPD Solutions on 0151 328 0444 or visit http://www.pgcertsurg.com