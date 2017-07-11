We are thrilled that young professionals. many whom need wrinkle free and stain repellent features for their suits to get through long days of work and travel, have helped us eclipse the $225,000 mark so quickly.

The X Suit, conceived for active, young professionals who demand comfort while keeping up modern appearances, has more than tripled its crowdfunding goal -- raising more than $225,000 (and counting) to become the most-funded suit in Kickstarter history.

“We are thrilled that young professionals. many whom need wrinkle free and stain repellent features for their suits to get through long days of work and travel, have helped us eclipse the $225,000 mark so quickly,” said Maximilien Perez, XYZ Group co-founder and creative director. “We are very grateful for the amazing and immediate response we have received, and it has validated for us that we’re solving a big problem.”

The X Suit is perfect for travel, and can be literally stuffed into a carry-on bag. Its Wrinkle Defense technology and stretch material ensures the suit springs back into shape with just a shake.

Think about the last time a traditional suit stood up to long hours at an all-day or multi-day meeting. The X Suit will match the modern man’s endurance level, keeping its shape and even warding off odors late into an entrepreneur’s day -- or into the night, when socializing and networking with colleagues and friends is part of the game.

X SUITS’ inner lining has been specially paneled with X Membrane® to Neutralize Odors and keep it smelling fresh. Each fiber in the lining attracts, isolates, and neutralizes odors immediately, and with quick dry capabilities, keeps sweat stains to a minimal.

“We wanted a zero maintenance suit, since our lives are fast paced today and our clothes shouldn’t restrict us,” said Perez. "It also makes a great first suit for young men since the material also repels spills/stains. A sport version of the X Suit even comes with a rain proof hood. The X SUITS’ X Shield® technology keeps the X SUIT looking sharp and clean. Simply pouring water over any stain will cause it to roll off the fabric." (see video)

X SUITS accommodate a high level of activity and movement for young modern business professionals. The X Shell Fabric is equipped with four-way stretch capabilities and an elasticized lining, which allows the wearer to experience a full range of motion unattainable in a traditional suit. The added Tensile Thread allows the suit’s seams to move with the garment, adding durability.

The X SUIT is offered in 14 custom sizes and will sell at the fraction of the cost of a similar product. Kickstarter backers will receive their suits approximately three months after funding.

X SUIT features include:

12 discreet pockets for specific functionality

Wrinkle-free and easily packable – perfect for corporate travel

Phone compartment holds any size phone

Modern yet classic design

Four-way stretch fabric with shape retention

Elasticized, flexible waistband construction

Odor Neutralizing and Quick Dry Lining

Liquid and Stain Repellent

Metal anodized buttons and zippers

Minimized maintenance and dry-cleaning

Perez says X SUIT is an ideal choice for the young professional who wants to look sharp and modern, along with the corporate manager who is looking for comfort in his work apparel.

For more information and to take advantage of early-bird crowdfunding discounts, visit X SUIT’S Kickstarter Campaign Page.

About X SUIT

X SUIT was created by XYZ Group, which is based in Shanghai and run by Canadian brothers Max, Reouven and Nathaniel Perez. The Perez brothers are veteran apparel manufacturers with more than 30 years combined garment manufacturing experience. Their partner manufacturers have contributed to some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including suits in the Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein and Zara lines. The team is highly skilled with technology applications and tailoring. XYZ Group and their manufacturing partners have spent more than two years creating and testing dozens of prototypes to arrive at the X SUIT design. They intend to continue to create smart, stylish and comfortable fashion for people on the go. Visit http://www.XSuit.com.