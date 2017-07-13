Beth Moore’s Get Out of That Pit: 10th Anniversary Edition

With over 750,000 copies sold since 2007, the book has often been called 'powerful and life-changing.'

Beth Moore, best-selling author and Bible teacher, knows what it’s like to live in a pit and want relief from feeling stuck, sinking in the mire and losing your vision of a better life. Moore tackles this widespread issue head-on in Get Out of That Pit: Straight Talk about God's Deliverance. With over 750,000 copies sold since 2007, the book has often been called “powerful and life-changing.” Now with an updated cover, the 10th anniversary edition of Get Out of That Pit! is available wherever books are sold, including cbd.com on July 11 (W Publishing Group, ISBN: 97807218095826).

Moore serves as a guide on her own heart-rending journey out of the pit infused with her trademark mix of humor and Scriptural insights. She encourages readers to release their difficulties and disappointments to live a full and free life. It is a stirring message of the sheer hope, utter deliverance, and complete freedom of God she found in Psalm 40.

Author Bio: Beth Moore is a teacher and writer of best-selling books and Bible studies whose public speaking engagements carry her all over the United States and the world. A dedicated wife, mother of two, and grandmother to two, Moore leads Living Proof Ministries.

About Thomas Nelson: Thomas Nelson is a world leading publisher and provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. As part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., the publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, cookbooks, curriculum and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information visit http://www.thomasnelson.com.