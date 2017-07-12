“Many hospital systems are concerned about regulatory burdens that come with meeting the new MU3 requirements – especially when it comes to information exchange,” said Buff Colchagoff, CEO of RosettaHealth.

RosettaHealth, an innovative, secure, SaaS interoperability platform, today announced the launch of its new EasyExchange Solution, which offers hospital systems a simple, all-in-one solution to meet Meaningful Use Stage 3 (MU3) information exchange attestation and objectives.

With one standard connection into a hospital’s EHR, EasyExchange helps meet all the MU3 information exchange requirements including coordination of care, secure messaging, patient portals and API access, and much more.

“Many hospital systems are concerned about regulatory burdens that come with meeting the new MU3 requirements – especially when it comes to information exchange,” said Buff Colchagoff, CEO of RosettaHealth. “Thanks to our new EasyExchange solution, hospitals can comply and attest to all the information exchange objectives of MU3 in the matter of days.”

Following are the key advantages of EasyExchange for hospitals:



MU3 Attestation Assured: RosettaHealth components are certified to meet all the MU3 objectives of information exchange. Additionally, RosettaHealth is part of the largest trust networks including DirectTrust, CommonWell, eHealth Exchange and others assuring connections to all other EHRs.

Comprehensive Solution: RosettaHealth’s cloud-based SaaS infrastructure is a comprehensive solution for helping hospitals to attest and meet all MU3 objectives for information exchange.

Plug-and-Play Solution: RosettaHealth’s XD interface is a simple way to put MU3 functionality into any hospital. EasyExchange is plug-and-play compatible with all systems including Epic, MEDITECH, Cerner, Seimens, and QuadraMed.

Streamlined Patient Provisioning: The RosettaHealth team will work with hospital staff to streamline and automate their patient provisioning processes, as well as reduce the need to upgrade their current EHR systems. This is a new concierge-like service that is truly unique in the HIT arena.

In addition, EasyExchange reduces problems with delays and efforts to integrate different systems. The solution also minimizes incremental fees from vendors for each new connection, and ensures no more incompatibilities in exchanging data.

The RosettaHealth Platform moves more than 2 million health records a month, and enables organizations to exchange healthcare information safely, securely, and efficiently based on legislated and industry accepted interoperability standards.

The RosettaHealth team originally worked closely with the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC) defining and deploying standards, creating reference implementations, and establishing the fabric of interoperability that is expanding across the industry today.

For more information on RosettaHealth, visit http://www.rosettahealth.com or follow @rosettahealth on Twitter.

About RosettaHealth

The RosettaHealth platform is making electronic health record exchange affordable and ubiquitous. Currently, over one million health records move across the platform per month. The SaaS platform enables efficiencies, scale and ease not seen before in records exchange. For more information about RosettaHealth, please click here.