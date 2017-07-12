Compensation Resources, Inc.

Compensation Resources, Inc. (CRI) is pleased to announce that participation is open for the 2017 Survey of Severance & Separation Benefits. This survey is being conducted in collaboration with Lee Hecht Harrison, the world's leading talent development and transition company.

The survey captures key insights and best practices on severance and separation provisions and practices, along with information on turnover. Key benchmarks on eligibility, duration, and benefits will be reported, so employers can see how their organization stacks up in today's competitive environment for the best talent. Responses are strictly confidential and anonymous.

The deadline to complete the survey is July 25, 2017, with results scheduled to be published in October 2017.

For more information regarding this survey and CRI's other surveys, visit our website at http://www.CompensationResources.com.

About Compensation Resources, Inc.: CRI provides compensation and human resource consulting services to mid- and small-cap public companies, private, family-owned, and closely-held firms, as well as not-for-profit organizations. CRI specializes in executive compensation, sales compensation, pay-for-performance and incentive compensation, performance management programs, and expert witness services.

About Lee Hecht Harrison: Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH) helps companies transform their leaders and workforce so they can accelerate performance. In an era of continuous change, successfully transforming your workforce depends on how well companies and their people embrace, navigate, and lead change. Change within the organization, and their career. At Lee Hecht Harrison we use our expertise in talent development and transition to deliver tailored solutions that help our clients transform their leaders and workforce so they have the people and culture they need to evolve and grow. We are passionate about making a difference in peoples' careers and building better leaders so our clients can build a strong employer brand.

