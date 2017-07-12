By replacing multiple disparate modules with OneStream’s SmartCPM platform, companies like HC2 can deliver next-generation solutions for financial consolidation, planning and account reconciliations in a single unified platform

OneStream Software LLC, the leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the mid to large enterprise, announced today that it has implemented its powerful unified solution, OneStream XF, at HC2 Holdings, Inc. to help HC2 streamline and enhance its financial consolidation processes. HC2 is a holding company with a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across seven reportable segments, including Construction, Marine Services, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Insurance and Other.

"OneStream welcomes HC2 to its growing list of live and successful customers,” said Tom Shea, President of OneStream Software. “We are pleased that HC2 will now benefit from the many valuable benefits of the OneStream XF solution, including a clearly defined, multi-faceted, auditable consolidation process that provides visibility into every data change and adjustment at every level in the process, with outstanding performance. By replacing multiple disparate modules with OneStream’s SmartCPM platform, companies like HC2 can deliver next-generation solutions for financial consolidation, planning and account reconciliations in a single unified platform and eliminate the need to integrate data and metadata between modules. HC2 is able to streamline their planning and consolidation processes, and shorten the time needed to close their books. Additionally, OneStream’s ability to automatically eliminate and match intercompany balances along with the transparency to drill down to view source transactional ERP data provides a flexibility and transparency unique in the market.”

“As a company with diverse operations in many industries throughout the world, we require a streamlined enterprise-wide solution for financial consolidation, reporting, planning and account reconciliations,” said Eric Capuano, Global Manager of Consolidation for HC2 Holdings, Inc. “With OneStream, we have a solution designed to satisfy those requirements, all in one place, with the ability to easily make real-time changes and the flexibility to add additional solutions without technical hurdles.”

OneStream XF is a single, unified Corporate Performance Management software platform that simplifies processes to deliver financial consolidation and reporting, planning and operational analytics for sophisticated organizations. Guided Workflows simultaneously improve the quality and consistency of data while reducing risk throughout the financial consolidation, reporting and planning processes. OneStream customers enjoy the multiple benefits of owning a single, agile CPM system that is capable of adapting to business changes quickly and easily.

About OneStream Software LLC

OneStream Software is a privately held software company created by the same team that invented the leading financial solutions of the last decade. We provide a unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) platform which enables the enterprise to simplify financial consolidation, reporting, budgeting and forecasting for complex organizations. Powerful extensibility enables the enterprise to deliver additional analytic solutions without adding any technical complexity. By delivering multiple solutions in one application, we offer increased capabilities for financial reporting and analysis while reducing the risk, complexity and total cost of ownership for our customers. We are driven by our mission statement that every customer must be a reference and success.

For more information, visit OneStream Software onestreamsoftware.com or on Twitter @OneStream_Soft.

About HC2 Holding, Inc.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. HC2 has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across seven reportable segments, including Construction, Marine Services, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Insurance and Other. HC2's largest operating subsidiaries include DBM Global Inc., a family of companies providing fully integrated structural and steel construction services, and Global Marine Systems Limited, a leading provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. Founded in 1994, HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York. Learn more about HC2 and its portfolio companies at http://www.hc2.com.

