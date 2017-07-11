Global information company, The NPD Group, has named Tia Frapolli president for the firm’s Office Supplies business. Tia will report to Perry James, who continues to lead the firm’s U.S. Hardlines Sector, including Automotive, Home, and Office Supplies.

Tia has been with NPD since 2011, and has most recently served as executive director of Client Development for NPD’s Home practice. In this role, Tia led the client development team and worked closely with a variety of manufacturers in the kitchen electrics, housewares, floorcare, home environment, and textiles industries. She began her NPD career as an account manager for Client Development, Office Supplies.

“The office supplies landscape is undergoing a transformation, and at this turning point for the industry Tia’s wealth of knowledge and experience will be a valuable asset to our Office Supplies clients and retail partners,” said Perry James, President of U.S. Hardlines at The NPD Group. “This change will allow us to partner with clients in new and different ways, and identify more opportunities to help grow their businesses.”

Prior to joining NPD, Tia spent over a decade in brand management, category management, and marketing positions with leading manufacturers in the housewares and automotive industries. She earned her MBA in Marketing Management from DePaul University, and received her undergraduate degrees in Marketing and Advertising from Michigan State University.

