PE Facility Solutions Appoints New CFO

PE Facility Solutions, LLC announced that it has appointed Christopher Lake as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lake has more than 19 years of finance and operations experience, most recently serving as a Finance Director for private-equity firm The Riverside Company.

“We are very excited and pleased to have Chris join our management team,” commented Shaun Gordon, Interim CEO of PE Facility Solutions. “Chris brings skills and experience that fills this important role and benefits the entire organization.”

Prior to working as Finance Director at The Riverside Company, Mr. Lake was CFO for various portfolio companies of private-equity firm Brookside Equity Partners. Mr. Lake started his career with KPMG and has extensive experience working with companies in manufacturing, distribution, service, SaaS, technology, consumer products and healthcare. Mr. Lake has a BS in Accounting from Rockford College, an MST from DePaul University, an EMBA from the University of Wisconsin and a JD from Concord Law School. Mr. Lake also has his CPA license (inactive) and is a licensed attorney in the State of California.

About PE Facility Solutions:

PE Facility Solutions, LLC, now under the brand Pristine Environments, manages, maintains and optimizes the performance of mission critical facilities for corporate real estate owners in nearly 100 million square feet of specialized buildings throughout North America. From life sciences, aerospace, datacenters, oil & gas, luxury retail, sports technology & fitness, and commercial real estate, our organization of over 1,000 professionals keeps these industries’ buildings and facilities operating efficiently, sustainably and on budget.