LCI Brands Hires New Director of National Accounts

“Elisa’s key account experience and leadership skills are an ideal fit for our new sales initiatives and will contribute to our continued growth in the travel and outdoor industries,” said Ray Roos, Vice President of Sales.

Experiencing continued growth, LCI Brands has hired Elisa Kuri as its new Director of National Accounts.

Kuri has worked at organizations like Northwestern Golf Company and Maurice Sporting Goods as their National Account Manager and National Sales Manager respectively. In these roles she worked with companies such as Dunham’s, Big 5, Amazon, and Bed Bath and Beyond.

She has also managed outsides sales forces of 50+, specialized in increasing account bases, and consistently increased revenue. At LCI Brands, she will handle key accounts and select sales representatives and organizations.

She will report directly to Roos and start on July 24th.

About LCI Brands

LCI Brands (legally known as L.C. Industries, Inc.) is located just outside Chicago and is home to brands such as Lewis N. Clark® and UrbanGear™. With the luggage caddy as its core offering, LCI Brands began operations in 1971, and since then has expanded to offer hundreds of products in categories such as security, comfort, organization, and health. For more information, visit http://www.lcibrands.com.