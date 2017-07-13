Visitor Pass Solutions Registry Book The badge identifies authorized visitors, says Deidre Reidy, Facilities Manager at long-time user River Street School in Windsor, Connecticut, and the log tracks who is in the building.

The year is ending for K-12 schools, but not everybody has the summer off. That is the time when administrators get ready for the new school year, and Data Management, Inc., is right there with them.

DMI, of Farmington, Connecticut, manufactures Visitor Pass Solutions, a line of innovative yet affordable visitor badges, sign-in books, and software. Schools make up its biggest market.

“When we developed our first VPS product,” explains Suzanne Corcoran, Vice President of Operations, “it really caught on with schools, especially the secretaries in the front offices. They are always so busy dealing with people coming and going all day: students, parents, visitors, volunteers — you name it!”

That first product, the Visitor Pass Registry Book, is a two-in-one sign-in and badging book that enables visitors of all kinds to sign themselves in. This creates a fabric-friendly adhesive badge at the same time, which visitors peel off themselves and apply to their clothing.

“The badge identifies authorized visitors,” says Deidre Reidy, Facilities Manager at long-time user River Street School in Windsor, Connecticut, “and the log tracks who is in the building.”

“Late spring through the summer — that is when schools are busy making sure everything is ready for the opening of the new year, including their security systems,” says Education Sales Director Kim Isabelle. “So we help them choose the solution that fits their exact needs, as well as their budget. Then we give them the option of making a purchase now, but not shipping or billing their order until they are ready to receive it.”

In addition to sign-in books, Visitor Pass Solutions also includes printable badges on rolls of labels and visitor management software. All its badges come available with “One Day” expiring technology, which means the badges change color overnight so they can’t be reused for getting back into a facility unchecked. They are used by thousands of businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, and government agencies all over the world.

Organizations may find out more, and request free samples, at VisitorPassSolutions.com or by calling 800-243-1969. DMI is a family-owned business that was founded in 1961.

CONTACT: Josette Lumbruno, 860-677-8586 ext. 355

