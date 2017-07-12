It is very rewarding to be able to better serve the community, with the capability of seeing more patients and offering even better patient care

Resonance Audiology, LLC, (https://resonanceaudiology.com/) is pleased to announce the Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of their new office, located inside the New Holland Eye and Ear Facility.

Resonance Audiology, in conjunction with Owens Optometrics, were joined by over 150 community members to celebrate the opening in New Holland, Pennsylvania, at 406 East Main Street on May 26, 2017.

The grand opening brought accolades for Zoe Horan, AuD., the owner of Resonance Audiology, and the new facility. The New Holland Eye and Ear Facility is conveniently located on Main Street in New Holland and houses both Resonance Audiology and Owens Optometrics. Members of the community were awed at the unveiling and excited about the offerings the new building provides, including increased convenience, availability, and service, all delivered with a modern look and feel.

Founded by Zoe Horan, Doctor of Audiology, Resonance Audiology, LLC, promises customized care and the latest technology for each and every patient. With the goal to deliver exceptional solutions for hearing and communication difficulties, Dr. Horan and her knowledgeable and friendly staff deliver results – protecting and restoring hearing while meeting everyone’s needs and budget. Conveniently located in New Holland, patients are sure to find the solution needed to start Hearing Life again!

Dr. Horan is pleased with the Open House and Grand Opening of the New Holland Eye and Ear Facility, “It is very rewarding to be able to better serve the community, with the capability of seeing more patients and offering even better patient care. I am most excited about the assistive technology room in the office. It is a room that allows patients to try out captioned telephones, hearing aid compatible landline phones, television streaming devices, and houses the only telecoil looped audiology office in the area. It will really help assess patient needs beyond or in place of hearing aids before they leave the office.” - Dr. Zoe Horan, Resonance Audiology, LLC.

At Resonance Audiology, the goal is to provide tailored solutions to patients and help them return to Hearing Life! Resonance Audiology provides state of the art diagnostics and care and helps patients in new, exceptional ways!

Visit Resonance Audiology, LLC ( https://resonanceaudiology.com/) today or call Dr. Horan at her office (717) 925-6112 and explore the many offerings to help you or a loved one start to hear better.

